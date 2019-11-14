A sense of deja vu swept the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, as Kansas fell 3-0 to Baylor, mimicking its first match-up back in September. The Jayhawks put up a fight, but ultimately their defense was not enough to keep up with the No. 3 offensive team.
Baylor’s record improved to 21-1 on the season, while Kansas dropped to 7-15.
The first set was dominated by Baylor senior outside hitter Gia Milana, racking up nine of the team’s 18 kills with only two errors.
Kansas scored the first point of the match, but Baylor quickly shut it down with a 8-0 scoring run, five of which were Milana's.
The Jayhawks put up a fight in the second set, leading 24-21. However, their history of errors came back to haunt them in the last few points, putting up three errors and allowing Baylor a 5-0 scoring run to close out the set.
The back-and-forth play created a close competition, keeping no more than a four-point difference. Kansas was not able to keep out Baylor’s heavy hitters, redshirt senior middle blocker Shelly Stafford and junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley.
In the second set alone, Stafford put up four kills. Pressley put up six.
With the loss of senior middle blocker Zoe Hill, who recorded one solo block and five block assists against TCU, Kansas relied on sophomore middle blocker Rachel Langs, who put up one of two solo blocks for the team. The other was made by redshirt senior outside hitter Ashley Smith.
Baylor controlled the third set, quickly rising to an 18-5 lead. Kansas kept in the fight, scoring seven consecutive points.
The Jayhawks trailed by a mere five points, but in the same way the game began, it ended with a kill by Milana.
Baylor ended the game with a total of 50 kills, overlooking Kansas’ 35.
Out of these 50, Pressley hit 17, Milana hit 13 and Stafford hit 11. These three alone out-hit Kansas as a whole.
The overall lack of returning and choking under pressure lost the match for the Jayhawks.
Kansas will look to recover in the Sunflower Showdown to take on in-state rival Kansas State. The two are equally matched at this point. The match will take place Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.