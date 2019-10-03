Throughout the storied history of Late Night in the Phog, one of the more iconic traditions has been the dance-off competitions among Jayhawk basketball players. These fully-choreographed sequences give fans an entertaining sneak peek at the various personalities that make up the latest versions of Kansas’ basketball teams. Let’s take a look back at some of the more memorable dance-offs in Late Night history.
2017-18 season
The 2017-18 Kansas men’s team had a season to remember as it reached the Final Four, giving Kansas its first appearance since the 2011-12 season. This squad’s Late Night dance-off was just as memorable as the team kicked off the routine with Kendrick Lamar’s hit 2017 single “HUMBLE.”
As is tradition, the team is split into two groups with each wearing different outfits. This year, one side wore all-black with the other side donning Kansas jerseys as each side took turns showing off their moves. Some of the funniest dance moves in this edition of Late Night came from former guards Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman, who were both integral pieces in this team’s Final Four run.
2012-13 season
This particular Kansas team went a little more old-school with its dance routine. Players can be seen wearing backwards and/or sideways flat-brim caps with sweatpants while busting moves to some classic 2000s pop and rap hits. The MVP awards for the 2012-13 Late Night dance-off have to go to former guards Tyler Self and Evan Manning, who were both massive fan favorites at Kansas due to their family connections to the basketball program.
At one point, Self is swung up and down by two of his teammates and thrown back onto his feet to the delight of the Allen Fieldhouse crowd. Another highlight from this dance-off was the team’s rendition of Psy’s 2012 smash hit single “Gangnam Style,” with the players sporting matching blazers and white shoes.
2010-11 season
One of coach Bill Self’s more legendary moments arrived in 2010 when he dressed up as Vanilla Ice for Late Night in the Phog. Following a short speech packed with classic dad jokes, members of the team trotted onto the floor wearing crimson and blue sweater vests with bow ties.
The Jayhawks proceeded to get down to a Boyz II Men song, with former center Thomas Robinson leading the charge during the number. Despite this team’s heart-wrenching Elite Eight loss at the hands of 11-seeded VCU in the NCAA Tournament, the dance moves here are undeniably championship-caliber.