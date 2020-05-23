Football student athletes will be allowed to return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities starting on June 15, according to a Big 12 Conference press release.
The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors approved a phase-in for the return of student athletes on Friday. It previously announced April 17 that all voluntary and organized team activities were not allowed until at least May 31 in order to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.
Kansas football is currently set to open the season on Sept. 5 at home against New Hampshire.
“This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities,” according to the release.
Volleyball, soccer and cross-country athletes will be allowed to return for on-campus activities on July 1, and all other student athletes will be allowed to return to campus on July 15.