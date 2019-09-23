The Big 12 had a number of intriguing games this past weekend, filled with some tightly contested matchups and highlighted by No. 12 Texas taking on Oklahoma State. Here is a rundown of all the Big 12 games from week four of college football season.
No. 25 TCU vs. SMU
After jumping out to a 15-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game, the Mustangs and Horned Frogs traded blows the rest of the game. TCU stormed back, but ultimately SMU claimed the 41-38 victory.
SMU senior quarterback Shane Buechele 23-of-34 for 288 yards and two touchdowns, while also picking up a rushing touchdown.
On the other side, TCU senior running back Darius Anderson ran all over the SMU defense, finishing with 161 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 8.5 yards a carry.
TCU falls to 2-1 on the season.
Kansas vs. West Virginia
Kansas versus West Virginia was the other game in the early window, and it also remained close throughout the contest. Even with some controversy involved on an onside kick recovery, Kansas stormed its way back into the game but ultimately fell short as West Virginia came out with the 29-24 win.
Senior quarterback Carter Stanley had a solid game going 19-of-25 for 275 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Junior receiver Andrew Parchment led the way with five receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Kansas falls to 2-2 on the season, while West Virginia improves to 3-1.
Iowa State vs. Louisiana Monroe
The Cyclones absolutely rolled to a lopsided 72-20 victory over the Warhawks. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy set the tone, finishing 21-of-27 for 435 yards, a season-high, and four touchdown passes.
Purdy's go-to weapon was sophomore wide receiver Tarique Milton, who was the epitome of the big play. Milton caught three passes for 142 yards, averaging 47.3 yards per reception, and a touchdown.
Iowa State improves to 2-1 on the season.
Baylor at Rice
Baylor squeezed out a 21-13 victory over Rice that was much closer than predicted.
Junior quarterback Charlie Brewer went 20-of-27 for 303 yards and a touchdown, while also carrying the ball 12 times for 58 yards and a score. Rice came close by scoring a touchdown in the final quarter of the game but ultimately came up short. Baylor moves to 3-0 on the year.
No. 12 Texas vs. Oklahoma State
The final game of the night was the main event of the Big 12's Saturday slate, as the Longhorns took on the Cowboys.
Texas pulled out the 36-30 victory, led by Heisman hopeful junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger who went 20-of-28 for 281 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception.
Sophomore running back Keaontay Ingram rushed for 114 yards and senior wide receiver Devin Duvernay added 12 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns.