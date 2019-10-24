The Jayhawks have a little bit of everything: elite speed, reliable ball handlers, good shooters, great rebounders and an overpowering post presence. From a quick glance, Kansas’ roster seems to be relatively flawless.
However, Kansas coach Bill Self, when previewing the team at Big 12 media day, was very critical of his own team.
Self noted two areas where he thinks the team needs to improve to reach its full potential.
“A: We have to be able to shoot the ball constantly in order to take advantage of our bigs,” Self said. “But, B: We got to have one of our bigs be able to guard a guard because most teams are going to play small, and we haven’t shown yet in practice that we’re consistent and doing either one of those things.”
Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji, one of Kansas’ returning starters from a year ago, agreed with Self and noted the team’s defense still has “a long way to go.” To better this, Agbaji said, the team started practicing defense early and often.
“We’ve actually done a lot of defensive drills,” Agbaji said. “Even early on, as in the summer workouts, we were doing defensive drills. I think [coach Self] putting that emphasis on defense and not letting our opponent get an easy look makes us better and brings us more energy on the offensive end too.”
Last year, after having his redshirt stripped in January, Agbaji burst onto the scene. Now, Agbaji is one of the newfound leaders of the team. This offseason, he’s tried his best to improve both as a leader and a player.
“Being able to handle the ball, shoot the ball consistently, but also off the court stuff, such as leadership,” Agbaji said. “Just really growing as a vocal leader on the court and helping the new guys, but also helping the veterans by keeping our team locked in."
Last season, Agbaji was inconsistent from three-point land, as he finished the season shooting 30.7 percent from deep and oftentimes got cold late in games. While he said he hasn’t changed his mechanics, Agbaji has worked hard to improve his shooting this offseason.
“Improving [my shot] in any way, speeding it up — but really, shooting it consistently — is something I’m really focusing on," Agbaji said. "As the course of the game goes through, everyone gets tired. Having that experience that I know from last year where my body is going to be at.”
In the offseason, Kansas brought in several players, but one in particular could help mask the deficiencies Self pointed out.
The Iowa transfer, senior guard Isaiah Moss, shot 42.1 percent from three last year for the Hawkeyes and is a capable defender.
Self said he expects Moss to be the best shooter on the team, and Agbaji praised him as well.
“He’s been great,” Agbaji said. “He can shoot the ball, and defensively he can lock up. I think having that guy as an addition to our squad is good, and I’m excited for him.”
In years past, Self has run almost strictly man defense, but this year that may change. Agbaji said the team has been practicing more zone defense.
“We’ve worked on it a couple times — playing against it and also guarding our opponents [in] it,” Agbaji said. “That might be something out of the book that coach has for us this year.”
Although Kansas plays its first game of the season tonight, it may be difficult to judge how far the Jayhawks’ defense has come against Division II foe Fort Hays State. Agbaji said the team is eyeing its Champions Classic matchup on Nov. 5.
“I feel like our [first] real test comes when we play Duke,” Agbaji said. “Defending their perimeter guys is something we are looking forward to [gauge] our defense off of."