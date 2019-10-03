Whether it’s at the end of a quarter in a basketball game or at the gym with friends, making a half-court shot grabs everyone’s attention.
However, the recognition becomes magnified when money is on the line.
Brennan Bechard, director of basketball operations for Kansas men's basketball, knows exactly how that feels. Since 2015, he’s helped two students win $10,000 by hitting a shot from half-court during Late Night in the Phog.
“Seeing how happy the student was each time was great," Bechard said in a phone interview. "But also, the best part was hearing their stories.”
Bechard was also picked by a student to shoot the ball in 2017. He didn’t make the half-court shot that year, and neither student picked him in 2018.
Bechard, who also played basketball at Kansas as a walk-on from 2007-09, has been picked three times. In 2015 — one of the two years he made the shot — Bechard won then-sophomore Jerrod Martin Castro $10,000.
Bechard said Castro told him he’d use the money toward repaying student loans.
Shooters are selected at random during Late Night and can enter the contest, which is not limited to just students, by sending a text message to a number given by Kansas Athletics. One male and one female participant will be chosen if they receive a congratulations notification.
After the selection, the participants can decide if they want Bechard or someone else to shoot for them.
Kansas alumna Jordan Stiers experienced the euphoric feeling of Bechard's shot-making ability when Bechard won her $10,000 at Late Night in the Phog in 2016.
According to The Kansas City Star, Stiers used at least some of the money to help her grandmother who kept her from foster care when she was growing up.
“I was just thinking about my Nana and what I was going to do to help her,” Stiers told The Star in 2016. “I’ve always thought about that one question: ‘If you win so much money, what are you going to do with it?’ And she’s helped me a lot in my life, so pay it forward."
Bechard said Stiers also wrote him a note after she was awarded the money to express her gratitude.
He said the idea of awarding $10,000 to the student who benefits from the successful shot came from Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self.
“I think coach Self deserves a ton of credit for putting money up and thinking of the students and writing the actual check,” Bechard said.
So what would you do with $10,000? Some current students have big dreams.
“Buy a car," junior Mariah Sibley said. "Plain and simple.”
Senior Mara Mueller said she'd buy books and donate some of the money. Senior Julia Montoya would travel to Europe.
Bechard said he practiced the shot every once in a while for this year’s contest.
"Overall we're just excited to kick the season off and get in front of the fans and have some fun," Bechard said.