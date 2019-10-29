The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously Tuesday to begin moving toward allowing student athletes to use their image for monetary gain, according to an NCAA press release.
A task force is expected to provide further updates into the feasibility of allowing athletes to profit from their "name, image and likeness" while maintaining amateurism.
"This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships," said Michael Drake, chair of the board and president of The Ohio State University, in the press release.
In the past, the NCAA has barred athletes from hiring agents and has ruled against universities paying players with nearly zero exceptions.
The board said this modernization should happen within current NCAA principles, including maintaining that student athletes are students, not employees of the University; acknowledging that compensation for athletic performance is "impermissible"; and making clear the difference between a collegiate and professional athlete, among other principles.
"The board’s action today creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals," said NCAA president Mark Emmert in the press release.
The Kansan reached out to Kansas Athletics regarding its response to this change on a local level, but did not receive response by the time of publication.
This article will be updated if more information becomes available.