Kansas football is undergoing some major renovations for the 2020-21 season. With coaching changes and commits galore, this upcoming season appears to be promising.
Les Miles is attempting to perform a full face-lift on the Kansas football staff in hopes that next season will bring more success than the last.
Tony Hull, running backs coach, announced he was leaving Kansas on Feb. 13. Hull was hired by former head coach David Beaty and was a four-year assistant who was known for getting Kansas popular recruits from his home-state of Louisiana. Kansas was able to bring in key players, such as former safety Mike Lee, wide receiver Daylon Charlot, and junior running back Pooka Williams Jr.
Hull’s presence will be missed during recruiting, as he has accepted a position at the University of Hawaii as an offensive assistant.
#rockchalk forever‼️Stay tuned: Amazing news coming soon ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PxCNpI9zv5— Coach Tony Hull (@coachtonyhull) February 13, 2020
Jonathan Wallace will be taking over Hull’s place as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. Wallace played as a quarterback and receiver for the Auburn Tigers, and has history working with offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon while at Bethel University.
Wallace’s experience includes coaching tight ends at the Air Force in 2019, and as the wide receivers coach and director of football operations at Bethel University.
Wallace found success at Air Force, leading them to the Cheez-It Bowl and an 11-2 overall season. His tight ends played a large part in their success, leading Air Force to finish the season in the national top 25 rankings for the first time since 1998.
We're excited to add Jonathan Wallace as the #KUfball special teams coordinator and running backs coach.Welcome to Jayhawk Nation!More → https://t.co/HzqcUTI7Qx pic.twitter.com/Eo2bZdYrro— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) February 18, 2020
Miles is confident about what Wallace will bring to the table.
“Jonathan is a detail-oriented coach, who is also a dynamic recruiter,” Miles said in an interview with KU Athletics. “He has experience with a championship caliber football program as both a player and a coach and knows the intricacies of the offensive scheme we want to run. Additionally, he has a strong understanding of what we want to accomplish in all phases of the kicking game.”
Another change in the coaching staff is the addition of Kevin Wewers. It was announced Tuesday that Wewers will be joining the squad as senior offensive analyst. Wewers spent the past two years at Bethel University, with one year as the offensive coordinator and the other as a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Wewers worked under Brent Dearmon while Dearmon was a head coach. They will now meet again in Lawrence. Wewers also has experience as an assistant coach and graduate assistant at Arkansas Tech.
Additionally, there are six new Jayhawk recruits that enrolled this spring. Those players graduated early and include receiver Lawrence Arnold, tight end Will Huggins, offensive lineman Garrett Jones, linebacker Alonso Person, cornerback Karon Prunty and defensive lineman Caleb Taylor. Their early arrival will allow them to practice with the team in the off-season and get accustomed to the Lawrence lifestyle.
We’ll all find out soon enough whether or not these staff alterations bring the Jayhawks a winning season in 2020-21. The start of the spring practice schedule is right around the corner.