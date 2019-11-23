AMES, Iowa — The trip to Ames has never been fondly thought of by the Kansas football team. In the previous five games at Jack Trice Stadium — all of which resulted in a loss for Kansas — the Jayhawks had been outscored 158-39. However, Jack Trice Stadium is also the destination of the last Kansas conference road victory.
Back on Oct. 4, 2008 — exactly 4,067 days ago — the Jayhawks overcame a 20-point deficit to take down the Cyclones 35-33. Former Kansas quarterback Todd Reesing completed 18 of 26 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. His leading receiver, former Jayhawk wideout Kerry Meier, hauled in seven catches for 125 yards and two scores.
However, on Saturday, despite a furious comeback effort in the second half, Kansas was defeated by Iowa State, 41-31.
The loss would mark the eighth of the season and the fourth by 10 or fewer points. But the attitude surrounding a program that garnered negative publicity for the better part of a decade has dwindled in the midst of the wild 2019 campaign.
Make no mistake, Kansas still bottoms out the conference standings. Flaunting a 3-8 record with moral victories scattered in between is not what coach Les Miles and his staff had envisioned in their first year. The plan itself ranged beyond the win and loss column.
Step one of that plan was a necessity, and it's summed up in three words: Change the culture.
And on Saturday, the Jayhawks supported that statement by taking a three-point lead into the fourth quarter of a game that previously listed them as a 24.5-point underdog.
"There's always been belief, but this year it feels a little more pure and genuine that we can roll with anyone," senior quarterback Carter Stanley said on Kansas' confidence of winning conference road games. "That's not the ultimate goal — just to be competitive. It's to win."
Stanley, in the final road game of his career, completed 23 of 44 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns. The numbers added to his career high of 24 touchdowns and 2,569 passing yards.
One of the quarterback's top targets, junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment, believes the way people perceive Kansas football has already changed in the first year under Miles.
"Just look on twitter," Parchment said. "You will see a whole different mindset that we have. We don't carry ourselves like a 3-8 time at all. We don't walk around with our head down."
In his first season in Division I since 2017 at Northern Illinois, Parchment has hauled in 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns.
Though Parchment may disagree, the public's perception of a team that came in shouldering 43 consecutive conference road losses was not refutable. Outside the locker room, nobody anticipated that Kansas would end its dreadful skid against the nationally-ranked Cyclones.
But sophomore linebacker Jay Dineen said the team's confidence hasn't changed this season.
"We all feel that we can win every game we come out to and play," Dineen said. "It's a lot different. That's what [Miles] brings."
Optimism aside, it's been 10 seasons since Kansas' has garnered four wins in a season. With one game remaining against Baylor, the outlook doesn't favor the Jayhawks reaching that total. However, if there's a light at the end of the tunnel, it's that this Kansas team may have shifted the program in its direction.
"It did change," sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. said on the culture. "It changed."
The Jayhawks will host No. 14 Baylor for their senior day next Saturday. Kickoff time is still to be determined.