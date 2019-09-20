Column
Every year, Kansas basketball brings in talented young recruits who look to make an immediate impact on the court, and freshman Christian Braun is no exception.
The four-star, 6-foot-6 guard from Overland Park committed to the Jayhawks last September, after considering offers from a number of schools, including the University of Minnesota, DePaul University and Kansas State University.
“The guys [at KU] have really helped me get into things and just know what I’m doing and where I’m going,” Braun told 247 Sports. “So I’m having a really good time. It’s a lot of fun.”
In high school, Braun led his team to three straight state championships and filled up the stats sheet. But Blue Valley Northwest High School coach Ed Fritz said Braun’s abilities go beyond the statistics.
“He’s a really good team player,” Fritz said. “He’s also got a great understanding for the game, and he always gets better. A lot of players plateau, but he isn’t like that.”
In his new role with a talented Jayhawk squad, Braun adds a great perimeter shooting option. With front court duo junior forward Silvio De Sousa and senior center Udoka Azubuike manning the paint, Braun will be a solid kick-out option.
Braun is also very versatile, and his lengthy frame gives him the option to guard wing players, as well as guards. And while shooting is Braun’s forte, his strong basketball IQ makes him an effective rebounder and passer, giving him a valuable court presence.
The highest of praises came from coach Bill Self, labeling Braun as a “winner.” Pair that with tenacity and a unique skillset, Braun will be a player to watch next season.