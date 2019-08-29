On Wednesday afternoon, incoming freshman guard Dajuan Harris announced he would be redshirting the 2019-20 season. Harris committed to Kansas on July 16 and successfully completed the summer coursework to qualify for admission to Kansas for the upcoming school year, according to The Kansas City Star. The 6-foot-2, 160-lb. guard told the Lawrence Journal-World via a text message that he plans to start classes on Friday.
“Dajuan is a true point guard,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a Kanas Athletics news release.“His understanding and feel for the game would rival some of the better point guards we’ve had since we’ve been here."
Harris previously committed to Missouri State on Aug. 10 of 2018. However, after asking out of his letter of intent, he reclassified into the 2019 class and committed to the Jayhawks in July. According to the Star, Harris would’ve attended Sunrise Christian Academy for a year if he didn’t gain eligibility passing online classes in the summer, therefore allowing him to join Kansas in the fall of 2020.
“We are very excited to have Dajuan,” Self said in the same news release. “He’s going to be in a limited capacity and this will give him the opportunities to focus on books, focus on getting stronger and put himself in the position to be a contributor right off the bat next year.”
The Columbia, Missouri-native will be the 13th and final scholarship player on the Kansas 2019-20 roster. He will be in town for the start of the Jayhawks' annual boot camp according to the Journal-World, which is scheduled to start Sept. 9.