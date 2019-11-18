In the best game of her career, senior forward Mariane De Carvalho’s first career double-double at Kansas helped lead the women’s basketball team to victory over the Umass-Lowell River Hawks.
De Carvalho finished the game a career-best 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting to help the Jayhawks take a 79-44 victory over UMass-Lowell.
“I feel great,” De Carvalho said. "I think it was mostly effort. I think it can keep up."
De Carvalho was quiet early in the first quarter, but after being substituted back into the game, she took over. She re-entered the game at the 5:17 mark and during those next five minutes, she made her presence felt.
To close out the quarter, she scored six points, had an assist and grabbed two rebounds.
However, once again, she went quiet to start the next quarter. On the first Kansas possession, De Carvalho turned the ball over but made it up a few possessions later by grabbing her first steal of the game.
She came back into the quarter midway through and once again led the Jayhawks’ attack. After sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell missed a three, De Carvalho grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in for her eighth point of the game.
A few possessions later, she drained a wide-open three to push the Kansas lead to 16. At that time, De Carvalho had played 17 of 20 possible minutes, but her workload was nothing to her.
“I feel like I could play more,” De Carvalho said. “I’m prepared for that.”
She went to finish the game playing over 32 minutes, nearly six more minutes than the next highest player on Kansas.
De Carvalho went into the half with 11 points, leading the team in that regard. Scoring wise, she slowed down in the second half. But her rebounding numbers skyrocketed in the second half as she managed to grab a career-high with 10 boards.
“I feel like as player, in my life, I have a difficulty to get rebounds. So, I’ve been working a lot on rebounds this week, where to go, where to make contact,” De Carvalho said. “I think that helped a lot.”
Not only was she making hustle plays on the glass, but she also played stout defense as well. She finished the game with three total steals, which tied a career high.
Post-game, she credited the 6 a.m. practices from weeks ago to helping her be a better defender this season.
“I think coach helped me a lot with that,” De Carvalho said.
She was not the only down low force for the Jayhawks either. Junior forward Tina Stephens finished the game with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and she too finished with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds.
De Carvalho said that having the presence of Stephens has helped the team dominate in the low paint.
De Carvalho entered the game struggling to be an efficient scorer. She had shot 13-of-36 (36.1%) and was only 1-of-11 from behind the arc. She also entered the match averaging 5.7 rebounds per game.
None of that mattered against the River Hawks as she set the tone down low and proved to be a force that helped drive the Kansas offense.