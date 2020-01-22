The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday night that junior forward Silvio De Sousa and sophomore forward David McCormack received multiple game suspensions for their involvement in Tuesday night's altercation against Kansas State.
De Sousa was handed a 12-game suspension, and McCormack was given two games.
Coach Bill Self responded to the suspensions in a statement.
"Chancellor Girod, Jeff Long and I fully support the decision by the Big 12 Conference and appreciate their commitment to working through this situation with us," Self said. "Like I said last night, I am disappointed and embarrassed by what transpired because there is no place for that type of behavior in any competition."
Self went on to express that he believes his team will grow as a result of the experience.
"After meeting with my team and discussing the incident in detail, it is evident that everyone fully understands the magnitude of their actions and all are remorseful for what occurred. We represent the University of Kansas and will all learn from this experience moving forward,” he said.
Self suspended De Sousa indefinitely Wednesday morning pending the review from the conference.
De Sousa apologized for his actions via Twitter Wednesday night.
I’m sorry for my actions last night, please read this: pic.twitter.com/cmkEO0I5Ax— Silvio De Sousa ™ (@SilvioDeSousa5) January 23, 2020
K-State redshirt junior forward James Love III, the player involved in street clothes, was given an eight-game suspension from the conference. Freshman forward Antonio Gordon will miss three games.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby commented on the decision.
"This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening's events," Bowlsby said in a statement. "I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter."
The next meeting between Kansas and K-State is on Feb. 29, in Manhattan. De Sousa will not be active for the game as it will be the 11th game of his suspension.
Kansas' final home game of the season is on March 4 versus TCU, also the last game De Sousa is suspended.
The Jayhawks will host Tennessee for College Gameday Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.