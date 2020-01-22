Coach Bill Self has suspended junior forward Silvio De Sousa indefinitely for his actions in a fight at the end of Tuesday's game against Kansas State, Kansas Assistant Athletics Director of Communications Chris Theisen confirmed to the Kansan.
“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference," Self said in a statement. "As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”
De Sousa was suspended all of 2018-2019 season while the NCAA investigated a potential violation of rules.
Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long commented on the situation Tuesday night.
“The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of tonight’s game versus Kansas State was simply unacceptable and not reflective of who we are,” Long said in a statement. “Coach Self and I will review the incident, along with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine appropriate consequences."
De Sousa is averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18 games this season.
Kansas will host Tennessee this Saturday for College Gameday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.
This story is ongoing.