Kansas soccer's opening match in the NCAA tournament was not for the faint hearted. The Jayhawks entered the match coming off their best season in 15 years and for their first ever Big 12 tournament title. There were a lot of expectations.
It was the most anticipated match since the opening of Rock Chalk Park in 2014. The stadium was rocking. The nerves needed to be settled, and it was the Big 12’s most valuable defensive player of the tournament and the defense that came up huge for the Jayhawks.
The play of sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters was the steady hand that Kansas needed to get over the hump in a loud atmosphere. Her five saves were a game high.
“We had a great atmosphere here today, thanks to all the fans out there,” said senior forward Katie McClure. “I mean, Sarah’s unstoppable when she’s hyped up like she is. I give it to the back line too, though. Without Sarah or the backline, she wouldn’t be able to do what she does.”
The referees were charitable with the amount of fouls called in the game. Between the two teams, there were five yellow cards pulled — three on Kansas, and two on Iowa.
“It was a physical game. Trust me, we play in the Big 12 conference. We’re used to physical play,” said coach Mark Francis. “Iowa’s a tough team to play. They make it really difficult for you. I didn’t think it was a dirty game by any means, but it was a physical game.”
Kansas’ 1-0 victory over Iowa marks its most wins since 2004, when the team won 18 games en route to an NCAA tournament bid. The team moves on and will play Xavier next week — an opportunity the Jayhawks relish with their confidence as high as it’s ever been.
“I think the fact that we’re seeded this year has given us a better path to do better in the tournament, so I think that’s a big part of our pathway to the tournament this year,” Peters said.
McClure said the team's current momentum has elevated its confidence level. Kansas hasn't lost any of its last 10 games.
“I think our confidence is really high right now, obviously winning the Big 12 tournament,” McClure said, “Knowing we don’t have to go to North Carolina in the second round was kind of a good sign for us. We’re excited to take on Xavier. We’re excited to take on anyone we have."