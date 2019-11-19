In a gritty 75-63 win over East Tennessee State Tuesday night, Kansas men’s basketball relied heavily on active defense and fast-paced offensive play to get past the Buccaneers.

Kansas had little issue with midrange and paint scoring in the first half as the team finished 18-of-21 on two-point attempts at the break. However, the Jayhawks simply couldn’t get things going from 3-point range as they shot an abysmal 1-9 in the first half and 0-5 in the second.

Senior guard Isaiah Moss, who shot 5-6 from three in Kansas’ win over Monmouth last week, struggled mightily as he failed to record a point from the field and committed two turnovers.

Kansas compensated for its lack of shooting with a swarming defensive effort, forcing 16 East Tennessee State turnovers throughout the game. The Jayhawks finished the night with 14 steals, including four from freshman forward Tristan Enaruna.

Following the victory, coach Bill Self praised Enaruna’s effort in his limited minutes.

“I thought Tristan was terrific tonight coming off the bench,” Self said.

Kansas took full advantage of the Buccaneers' miscues as the Jayhawks scored 24 points off turnovers and 21 fast-break points. This fast-paced style of play is what kept Kansas afloat amid an awful shooting night from the outside, and it opened the door for senior center Udoka Azubuike to take over late in the second half.

The second half saw a much slower offensive start for Kansas as the Jayhawks managed just one field goal in the first five minutes of the half. The Jayhawks’ poor shooting continued until Azubuike began to assert himself offensively around the 11-minute mark.

The 7-footer shot 5-8 from the field in the second half and dunked home four of his five makes. Once the Jayhawks began to lean on Azubuike to carry the offensive load, the Buccaneers had no answer for him when he possessed the ball in the paint.

In his postgame press conference, East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes gave Azubuike a unique compliment after the Kansas big man’s dominant all-around performance.

“He’s like another planet out there,” Forbes said. “He’s so big and he’s got great hands.”

Azubuike’s defensive effort was another key contribution to Kansas’ victory as he racked up four blocks and three steals in his 28 minutes of play. The Buccaneers' over-reliance on the 3-point shot later on in the second half was largely due to the paint presence of Azubuike and junior forward Silvio De Sousa.

Despite logging just nine minutes, De Sousa came up big down the stretch for Kansas as he recorded six points, one steal, one rebound and two blocks over the final 5:44 of the game. Following the win, De Sousa discussed Self’s decision to leave him in the game in crunch time.

“[Self] trusts me and he wanted to see what I could do,” De Sousa said. “I personally think he was trying to test me after being on the bench for so long.”

Self’s trust paid off as De Sousa effectively sealed the game with a layup which put the Jayhawks up 12 with 42 seconds remaining. Despite a flurry of second half 3-pointers from East Tennessee State, which trimmed the Jayhawks’ lead to five with 5:55 remaining, the Kansas defense held strong and finished the job against a tough veteran team.

Kansas will return to action in the Maui Invitational when it faces Chaminade Monday night in Lahaina, Hawaii. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.