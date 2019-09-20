After allowing just one goal in its previous three matches, Kansas soccer conceded two goals in a 2-0 loss to seventh-ranked BYU Thursday night.
Despite a scoreless first half from both teams, BYU’s attack made its presence felt with nine shots to the Jayhawks’ three.
The Kansas forwards were unable to find a consistent rhythm throughout the game, and four of their shots were saved by BYU goalkeeper Sabrina Davis.
The Cougars wasted no time getting on the board in the second half as forward Elise Flake scored just 33 seconds into the half. Less than two minutes later, the Jayhawk defenders were caught on their heels once again as midfielder Mikayla Colohan fired in a shot from the top of the penalty box.
It was an uncharacteristically sloppy stretch from a Kansas defense that had largely limited mistakes over its past three matches.
All night long, Kansas looked to be a step behind BYU, particularly on the counterattack. The Cougars’ attacking forwards consistently outran the Jayhawks’ defense and applied heavy pressure on sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters, who saved only two shots on the night. To make matters worse for Kansas, BYU matched the Jayhawks’ number of shots on goal (four) throughout the match.
Kansas attempted to close the gap with a much more aggressive second half, which included two shots from junior midfielder Ceri Holland and sophomore defender Italia Bradley, but both shots struck the crossbar.
Despite their many chances on the attack, the Jayhawks were unable to make up for their disastrous start to the second half.
A combination of slow attacking play and disorganized defensive strategy led to the second loss of the season for 14th-ranked Kansas, who will resume play on Sunday against Kennesaw State. Kickoff is set for noon at Rock Chalk Park.