Fueled by senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore guard Devon Dotson, Kansas men's basketball snapped No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak Saturday, 64-61.

The Bears' winning streak was the longest in the Big 12's 24-year history, and their 13-game conference winning streak was the second longest in Big 12 history.

Playing in front of a rocking Ferrell Center, Baylor jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead after two offensive possessions. However, it didn't take the Jayhawks long to silence the capacity crowd. With Dotson and junior guard Marcus Garrett leading the charge, Kansas responded with a 14-2 run.

During that span, Garrett and Dotson combined for 12 points and two 3-pointers.

Struggling to find production from the starting backcourt, Baylor turned to sophomore guard Matthew Mayer off the bench. The Austin, Texas, native scored six straight points to knot the game up at 18 with 9:21 left in the first half.

But the rim-rocking presence of Azubuike was too much for Baylor's interior defense to handle. In 17 first half minutes, the seven-footer picked up a team-high 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting with eight rebounds.

With 2:57 left in the half, Kansas held its largest lead of the game of nine points at 32-23. The Bears, however, closed the half on a 8-2 run to cut it down to a single possession game heading into the break.

The second half Bears, much like the first, had no solution for Azubuike. With 8:14 left in the game, Azubuike grabbed his 20th an 21st point on his fourth dunk of the period. The emphatic flush gave the Jayhawks a 52-42 lead.

As time started to run out on Baylor, sophomore guard Jared Butler and the Bears put together one last attempt to storm back. Using a 9-2 run, Baylor turned it back into a one-possession game at 56-53.

Though the tides had shifted, the Jayhawks didn't crack under the pressure. Instead, it was the Bears who folded. Despite shooting five more free throws than Kansas, Baylor connected on just 53.3% of them from the line.

The Jayhawks had the opportunity to slam the door, but a costly turnover from sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji on the in-bounds pass with 26 seconds left led to a 3-pointer by redshirt junior guard MaCio Teague to make its 62-61.

After senior guard Isaiah Moss, who finished with 11 points, sunk both free throws to give Kansas a three-point lead, Baylor came down for one last shot to send it to overtime. Putting the ball in the hands of Butler, the Bears final heave came up short off the front rim, and the Jayhawks handed Baylor its first loss since Nov. 8.

Azubuike finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds to lead Kansas. Four of the Jayhawks' starters combined for 56 of the 64 points.

Up next, Kansas will return home to host Oklahoma State on Monday night. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. on ESPN.