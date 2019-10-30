Sports Illustrated recently released its top 50 college players list going into the 2019-20 season. Two Jayhawks were in the top 15 on the list, sophomore point guard Devon Dotson and senior center Udoka Azubuike. A combo expected to lead the Jayhawks to a 15th Big 12 title in the past 16 years. The No. 1 concern for other teams this season will be Devon Dotson.
Dotson, now with a year under his belt with coach Bill Self, will prove to be vital in the Jayhawks pursuit of their fourth Final Four in the Self era and their second in three years. The second-year point guard averaged 12.5 points as a freshman with 48% shooting to go along with 3.5 assists per game during his campaign in Lawrence.
Knowing that Dotson has the talent and composure to compete on the big stage is huge, but the biggest take away from this should be the talent now surrounding Dotson. The acquisition of players, such as freshman forward Jalen Wilson and senior transfer Isaiah Moss, is huge for a point guard like Dotson, whose game is predicated on his ability to drive and kick to shooters.
Having players such as senior Silvio De Sousa and sophomore David McCormack return will also elevate Dotson as an orchestrator of the pick and roll. His 3.5 assists from the previous season will take a significant hike. Not to mention that he will be paired with last season late bloomer Ochai Ogbaji in the backcourt and on the wing.
It’s been a trend for years that the best player on the best team gets the National Player of the Year award. The award should be a general lock if Dotson puts up the numbers he’s expected to and if the Jayhawks get one of the top two seeds in the NCAA tournament.