Column
Jayhawk-bred NBA players are killing it in the league right now.
With 11 active former-Kansas players, this NBA season holds an immense amount of opportunity for the players we hold near and dear to our hearts.
Devonte’ Graham and the Charlotte Hornets began the NBA season with low expectations. They had all odds against them. Vegas betting odds gave them the lowest over/under win total in the league. Then, after losing Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics, fans lost the little hope they had leftover.
This loss brought an opportunity for Devonte’ Graham.
The legend of “DTae” Graham is one for the books. Starting his career as an Appalachian State commit, then dominating the Big 12 over his four years at Kansas, it was clear he had some big league potential. Fast forward to the 2019-2020 NBA season, where Graham is surprising NBA fans everywhere, and he isn’t showing any signs of stopping.
Averaging 18.2 points this season, Graham is showing the world how Kansas fans remember him best. Also, can we talk about how he scored an iconic game winner against the Knicks last week? With his career-high nine three-pointers on the night, he totaled 29 points.
ICE. IN. HIS. VEINS.#AllFly | @Devonte4Graham pic.twitter.com/5HJvGduqzH— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 17, 2019
Graham is single handedly giving Charlotte fans newfound faith, and Jayhawk fans can’t help but stand back and watch proudly.
As for other Kansas success stories in the NBA, it would be disgraceful to go without recognizing Andrew Wiggins or Joel Embiid. Two crucial competitors in the NBA from the 2014 draft, these two decorated Jayhawks have dominated their respective teams and helped pave their team’s way to success.
Wiggins has been a key asset for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the years, averaging 25.6 points per game and stunning the San Antonio Spurs with 30 points last Thursday.
As for Embiid, well, he’s made the news recently under different circumstances. The 7-foot center for the Philadelphia 76ers got into a brawl with Karl-Anthony Towns, center for the Timberwolves. Both players got ejected from the game, but Embiid didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts on Twitter soon after he got to the locker room.
Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight #IAintNoBitch pic.twitter.com/MWc9p0jy7u— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019
With all of this happening in just the first five weeks of the NBA season, it’s shaping out to be an intriguing season for our cherished Jayhawk alumni.