Kansas men's basketball's 66-62 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, marked another great performance by the Jayhawks' duo: senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore guard Devon Dotson.
Through the first half, Dotson and Azubuike carried Kansas' offense. The tandem was responsible for 17 of Kansas' 32 points. While every other Kansas player shot a combined lackluster 5-of-18 (28%) from the field, Dotson and Azubuike shot a combined 7-of-13 (54%).
The Jayhawks' big man, Azubuike, has anchored their defense for much of the season by serving as the team's primary rim protector. Today he put that on display again. Of Texas Tech's 24 first half points, only six were scored in the paint.
Whenever the Red Raiders' driving lanes opened up, Azubuike recovered quickly to either contest the shot or force a pass. This forced Texas Tech to settle for perimeter shots, which is a big reason why the Red Raiders only managed to score on 30% of their first half field goals.
In the second half, Kansas' other contributors stepped up. But, down the stretch the Jayhawks went back to their bread and butter.
With only two points separating the two teams with 3:27 left to play, Azubuike — listed at 7-feet, 270 pounds — received an entry pass on the low block. The big man then backed down the much smaller defender, redshirt freshman guard Kevin McCullar(6-foot-6, 195 pounds), went up strong and left him no choice but to foul. Next possession, junior guard Marcus Garret found Azubuike again for an easy layup.
The Nigeria native was also a big part of why Kansas out-rebounded Texas Tech 46-36. He recorded four offensive rebounds in the second half to tally his 15th double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Of Dotson's eight second half points, half came from the free throw line, where he finished a perfect 4-of-4.
Next, with the outright conference title secured, Kansas will face the winner of the No. 8 versus No. 9 seed play-in game in its first game of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. This game is slated for Thursday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m.