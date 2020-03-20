Senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore guard Devon Dotson were named to the AP All-American second team, Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Chris Theisen confirmed to the Kansan.
Dotson and Azubuike join a list featuring senior guard Cassius Winston of Michigan State, junior guard Malachi Flynn of San Diego State and freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. of Duke.
The AP All-American first team consisted of sophomore forward Obi Toppin of Dayton, senior guard Markus Howard of Marquette, junior center Luka Garza of Iowa, senior guard Myles Powell of Seton Hall and senior guard Payton Pritchard of Oregon.
Dotson and Azubuike received over 20 first-team votes but were bumped to second team after taking votes away from each other because they played for the same team.
Azubuike led the country in field goal percentage at 74.8% and finished his senior campaign averaging a double-double with 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Dotson led the Jayhawks in scoring (18.1 PPG), steals (2.1) and minutes (34.9). His scoring totals ranked him first in the Big 12 by a wide margin, and he was fifth in the league in assists per game. Of the 31 games Kansas played, Dotson scored in double figures in 30 of them.