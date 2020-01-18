After missing the Jayhawk's last game because of a hip injury, sophomore point guard Devon Dotson returned against Texas with no restrictions. He played 39 of 40 minutes in the game and finished as the leading scorer with 21 points.
Known as one of the quickest point guards in all of college basketball, many questioned if Dotson’s nagging hip injury would slow him down at all. In Texas, the speedy Dotson looked unaffected.
Dotson got off to a fast start to the game as he scored Kansas’ first points of the night from the free throw line. With a quick burst of speed, Dotson managed to go right around junior guard Matt Coleman III, leaving him no choice but to foul to prevent the easy layup.
The former McDonald’s All-American also didn’t appear to shy away from contact. At the 5:56 mark of the first half, Dotson caught Coleman out of legal guarding position and dribbled right into him to force the blocking foul.
On the Jayhawks’ final possession of the first half, coach Bill Self put it in the hands of his point guard to give them a spark, and Dotson delivered.
With the shot clock winding down, Dotson sized up his defender. When the clock hit eight seconds, he rubbed off a screen from senior center Udoka Azubuike, accelerated to the hoop and blew right past his man before finishing with a right-handed finger roll to cut the Longhorns lead to five heading into the break.
Dotson also had a solid game defensively. He and the other members of Kansas’ backcourt kept Texas’ top two scorers in check. Coleman, (averaging 12.1 points, 44.8% thee-point percentage), was held to 10 points (4-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from three) and sophomore guard Courtney Ramey (averaging 11.3 points, 33.3% three-point percentage) to 8 points (3-of-9 from the field, 1-of-3 from three).
On top of that, Dotson also came away with a steal that ignited the Kansas fast break at the 9:14 mark of the second half.
All game long Texas had been pounding the ball down low to its bigman, junior forward Jericho Sims, and Dotson recognized it. When freshman center Will Baker tried to lob the ball into Sims, Dotson jumped the passing lane, came away with a steal, dashed down the court and hit junior guard Marcus Garrett for the easy finish.
Down the stretch, with 2:50 left in the contest, Dotson made a shot that put the Longhorns away. After doing most of his damage driving the ball, Texas’ defense sagged off of Dotson. Left all alone on the left wing, Dotson sunk the wide open three that pushed the Jayhawks’ lead to eight, their largest of the game.
In the closing minute, Dotson went a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe to propel Kansas to a 66-57 road win.