In Kansas men’s basketball’s 45-minute dog fight with the Dayton Flyers Wednesday night, sophomore guard Devon Dotson's career-high 31-point outing gave Kansas the spark it needed to take home the Maui Invitational championship.

Early in the game, the Bob Cousy Award watchlist member looked poised to have a big day as he managed to draw a shooting foul just 13 seconds in and made both free throws to give Kansas the first points of the game.

On the next possession, during a stagnant possession, the Jayhawks would be forced to take a bad shot. With the shot clock winding down, Kansas would call its point guard’s number, and Dotson delivered on a quick hop-step midrange jumper that rattled around the rim but eventually fell through.

Dayton started the game red hot from beyond the arc as the Flyers scored their first 12 points exclusively from three-point territory. At the 14-minute mark, Dotson gave the Flyers a taste of their own medicine as he used his adept dribble moves to get just enough separation to drill a three-pointer on the left wing to tie the game at 17-17.

Right after that, Dayton junior guard Jalen Crutcher, missed a quick three, and Dotson snagged the defensive rebound. He then dashed past everyone on the court and took the ball coast-to-coast before finishing with a finger roll.

Later in the first half, the Charlotte, North Carolina, product showed off his explosiveness. Off of a dribble handoff, Dotson weaved through the lane and was fouled hard by Dayton redshirt junior center Jordy Tshimanga but fought through the contact and finished the and-1 layup to give Kansas an early 24-19 lead.

Dotson was the sole reason Kanas was still within striking distance early. His performance was so vital to the team coach Bill Self kept him on the floor for all 20-minutes of the first half. At halftime, he led the game in scoring with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, but the Jayhawks trailed the Flyers by one point.

In the second half, Dotson made several more key plays.

At the 11:40 point, Crutcher threw a wild pass that Dotson turned into a fast break. With a full head of steam, Dotson sprinted up court and converted a crafty floater over the top of Dayton’s star, redshirt sophomore forward Obi Toppin.

Minutes later, the Jayhawks found themselves down 66-58 with just over seven minutes left in regulation. Then, sophomore forward David McCormack came away with a steal and passed the ball down court to Dotson, who finished with a layup that banked in high off the glass. This play sparked an 11-0 Kansas run to take the lead with just over two minutes left in the contest.

Down the stretch, Kansas’ hot hand would step up once again. After a block from senior center Udoka Azubuike, Dotson pulled away a rebound before getting fouled with 19 seconds left. He ended up burying both of the free throws to give Kansas a 73-70 lead.

The drama didn’t end there. In fact, Dayton’s Crutcher hit a step-back three with three seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, Dotson came in clutch as he scored on a game-clinching contested lay-in to put Kansas up late.

The sophomore finished the game with 31 points (11-of-16 shooting), six rebounds, four assists and five steals. His incredible performance ended up being the difference as Kansas walked out of Maui, Hawaii, with a 90-84 championship win.