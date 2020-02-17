In Kansas men's basketball's cruising victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, sophomore guard Devon Dotson led the way with 29 points which included a career-high six 3-pointers.

The sophomore guard shot 11-for-14 from the field and 6-for-8 from beyond the arc. Iowa State gave him room to shoot on most of his made 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-2 guard had the chance to square his shoulders up toward the basket and drain his shots.

"I'm a shooter, and I knock 'em down," Dotson said of Iowa State's defense. "If that's what they want to do, then that's cool."

As he got good looks from outside, he had a productive first half that set the tone for his performance. He shot 6-of-8 from the field on his way to 15 points in his 18 minutes.

He made his first three shots from the perimeter: two 3-pointers and a jump shot off of the dribble.

His first 3-pointer was from the top of the key just three minutes into the game. Then, he made another wide open on the right wing for his second 3-pointer of the first half. To cap off his hot start from behind the line, Dotson made a contested 3-pointer on the left wing.

Coach Bill Self said Dotson's breakout from the field was a welcomed sign for his team.

"Devon's a good shooter, and he hadn't made shots, basically all year consistently," Self said.

Kansas needed every bit of Dotson’s scoring prowess because Iowa State barely missed from outside either as the Cyclones shot 9-for-12 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Just 3:46 into the second half, Dotson had already passed his career high in made 3-pointers.

"Dotson played terrific today," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. "He's really hard to stay in front of, but he really made shots today. There were too many wide open threes for him."

When he wasn’t making shots from the outside, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native was driving the ball inside as he usually does.

With 6:45 left in the first half, Dotson drove into the lane and spun, where he made an open layup. As he made the shot, two Iowa State defenders fell.

Dotson also scored on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half to give the Jayhawks their biggest lead at the time, 75-55.

On the second of the two scores, he stole the ball from Cyclones senior guard Prentiss Nixon, waited for the defense to catch up to him and converted an and-1 opportunity. After the play, Dotson celebrated by flexing both arms and kissed his right bicep.

"Every time I get an and-1, I've got to flex a little bit," Dotson said.