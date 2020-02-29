In Kansas men's basketball 62-58 win over Kansas State on Saturday, the Jayhawks were carried by the efforts of sophomore guard Devon Dotson.
Dotson, who came in leading the Big 12 in scoring by a wide margin, finished with a game-high 25 points on just 11 shots. The sophomore guard was the only Jayhawk to record over 10 field goal attempts.
Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber was impressed by Dotson's speed and scoring ability.
"When [Kansas] gets in transition and [Dotson] gets that ball, it's tough to beat," Weber said. "Not only can [Dotson] score, but he makes a lot of right plays and decisions."
For Dotson, his 25 points accounted for 40% of Kansas' scoring. However, the Jayhawks played without senior center Udoka Azubuike for 20 minutes of the game. The 7-footer injured his ankle with 15:35 left in the first half and headed for the locker room. He returned just over six minutes later but appeared to be favoring his ankle on a handful of possessions. From that point on, it was all Dotson on the offensive end.
Coach Bill Self believes Dotson deserves a lot of credit for contributing the majority of his scoring off the dribble.
"You know, [Azubuike] got a lot of credit last week getting 23 [points] and 19 [rebounds] in a huge game," Self said. "He was great, but [Dotson] gets 25 [points] on his own for the most part because we didn't have a lot of guys, offensively, step up and help him."
Though his scoring totals jump off the box score, there was no bigger moment in the game than when Dotson tallied his final points of the day.
After freshman guard Christian Braun knocked down Kansas' fourth 3-pointer of the afternoon to make it 53-48 with 4:53 left, Dotson gave the Jayhawks their largest lead of the half on the ensuing possession.
With the shot clock winding down, Dotson cut through the lane and was fouled in the process of finishing an acrobatic layup over K-State junior forward Levi Stockard III. As the ball twirled around the rim and dropped through, the ruckus crowd inside Bramlage Coliseum fell silent for the first time.
Dotson sunk the free throw and capped off a perfect 8-for-8 showing from the charity stripe.
"We knew it wasn't going to be easy from the start," Dotson said. "We knew the crowd was going to be into it and it's a rivalry game. We knew what it was going to take to win."
Senior guard Isaiah Moss, who finished with eight points and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line, backed up Dotson's statement on Kansas' pre-game mentality.
"Like [Dotson] said, we knew we were going to have to come out here and fight every possession," Moss said. "We couldn't be giving possessions up. That was our mentality coming in."
With Dotson paving the way in the win over the Wildcats, the victory pushes the Jayhawks to 26-3 and 15-1 in Big 12 play. Additionally, it moves their conference road record to a perfect 8-0 with one test remaining at Texas Tech.
"It's a great win whenever you get one," Self said. "Certainly not really happy with how we performed, but ecstatic leaving out of [Manhattan] with a [win]."
Kansas returns home for senior day Wednesday, March 4, against TCU. The Horned Frogs took down No. 2 Baylor Saturday, giving the Jayhawks sole possession of first place in the Big 12. Tipoff on Wednesday is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.