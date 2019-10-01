On Oct. 4, 1997, Kansas was able to knock off the Oklahoma Sooners in football by a score of 20-17. That same year, the number-one single was “Candle in the Wind” by Elton John. The highest-grossing film was “Titanic," which made approximately $600,788,188. The hit television series “Friends" was just a few weeks into airing its fourth season.
Now 22 years and 14 meetings later, the Jayhawks still haven’t beaten the powerhouse program from Norman. Over the course of that same timeline, Kansas has employed eight different coaches in comparison to the Sooners’ three. Taking into account the drought the Jayhawks have endured when competing with Oklahoma, it’s evident the early indications of Saturday’s nationally-televised matchup on ABC does not favor the home team.
Listed as a whopping five-touchdown underdog to the current sixth-ranked team in the nation, the Jayhawks have more than odds stacked against them. Facing the sixth-ranked offense and 32nd best defense in the nation, their counterpart in Oklahoma is poised for nothing less than another shot in the College Football Playoff.
Led by former Alabama quarterback senior Jalen Hurts, the Sooners have outscored their opponents 222-75 over the course of four games. In the case of Hurts, the Houston-native has already eclipsed 1,000 yards passing on the season in addition to his 12 touchdowns through the air. He also ranks atop the nation in quarterback ratings at 97.5.
Coach Les Miles has high praise for the Oklahoma star.
“[Hurts] is a known commodity and a great player,” Miles said. “He’s certainly a capable passer. [Oklahoma] has all the goods."
For Kansas, after the throttling it suffered on the road at TCU and the apparent loss of senior running back Khalil Herbert for the season, there won’t be any mercy given with the next test of challenging a top-10 opponent. However, senior offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji believes the team needs to treat the upcoming game just like any other.
“We just have to prepare like any other opponent,” Adeniji said. “[Oklahoma] is a really good team, so we are going to have to get more creative.”
Through their first four games, the Jayhawks' largest margin of defeat was five points. In the aftermath of the 51-14 drubbing, Kansas will need nothing short of a miracle in an attempt to slow down the offensive juggernaut that is Oklahoma.
But with the doubt of many, a door of opportunity opens up. Not only do the Jayhawks get their shot to play the role of spoiler against a championship-contending team, but they obtain another chance to prove the program is shifted back on course. That being said, on the minuscule chance Kansas does pull off the most stunning upset in college football history, the world will be there to see it.
“I think the guys are going to want to improve and play well on the remainder of our games,” Miles said. “I hope that they relish it.”
Kickoff on Saturday will be at 11 a.m. CST.