The story broke about two hours before tipoff between No. 6 Kansas and Oklahoma. The Jayhawks, three days removed from having their 27-game home winning streak snapped, would face more bad news. Sophomore guard Devon Dotson, Kansas' leading scorer, would be inactive for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma. Still, the Jayhawks took down the Sooners 66-52.

Dotson appeared to first injure his hip Saturday and played just 28 of the 40 minutes. In his absence versus Baylor, it was junior guard Marcus Garrett taking his place at the point position. This would be the case, again, Tuesday night.

Missing his first game in Kansas uniform after starting in the previous 51 games, Dotson would be replaced in the starting lineup by senior guard Isaiah Moss.

Moss, fresh off a team-high 15 points against Baylor, would pick up where he left off to open the game. Receiving the ball from sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji, the Iowa transfer sunk his first 3-point attempt on the evening to open the scoring at the 18:24 mark. Moss and the Jayhawks would proceed to start the night on a 9-3 run. But without its primary ball-handler and scoring option in Dotson, the Sooners managed to strike back quickly and knock Kansas on its back with a 17-7 run in response. After Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle buried a 3-pointer to give the Sooners a 20-16 lead, coach Bill Self burned his first timeout with 8:40 left in the first half.

Hoping to avoid a run similar to Baylor's 22-4 spurt to close the half on Saturday, Kansas looked to regroup before Oklahoma had the chance to pull away. With its backcourt featuring a mixture of Moss, Garrett, Agbaji and freshman guard Christian Braun, the Jayhawks bounced back and concluded the half leading by one.

In the second half, Kansas would find itself struggling to put away the 11-win Sooners. Leading 42-40 with 11:09 to go, the Jayhawks would be challenged with adversity, yet again, on the road. However, this time, the answers couldn't be solved by Dotson. Instead, the trio of Garrett, Moss and senior center Udoka Azubuike shouldered the responsibility of stunting a Sooners comeback.

Using that trio's contributions, Kansas ended the game on a 24-12 run and gained its 13th victory of the season.

Moss, once again, led the Jayhawks with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting. He also drained a season-high six 3-pointers.

Garrett notched his fourth double-digit scoring game in his last five outings with 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 38 minutes.

In all, the Kansas backcourt tallied 44 points with 10 assists, three steals, and committed only two turnovers. The victory marks the first win for the Jayhawks without Dotson on the floor since March 25, 2018 against Duke in the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas will head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday. The Longhorns are 8-1 at home with their most recent win coming against Kansas State, 64-50. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN.