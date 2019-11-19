Column
Kansas men's basketball was on a tear this past Friday night with a dominant 55-point win over Monmouth, but a sequence in the closing moments of regulation caught the media's attention.
The most intriguing part came in the last 10 seconds of the game while freshman guard/forward Tristan Enaruna was attempting to dribble the clock out. Monmouth junior guard George Papas decided to come behind Enaruna and swipe the ball — leading to a dunk on the other end.
After the finish, Papas received a technical foul for taunting Enaruna. The antics resulted in a shower of boos from the crowd.
Some people believed the play was unsportsmanlike and uncalled for, while others feel that the play resembled passion and dedication for the game of basketball.
Monmouth's coach King Rice told Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star that the play was uncalled for.
"That is not what our program represents and is not what our program stands for," Rice said. "You get beat by a better team, you shake their hand and you walk off to court and you take in the experience."
Coach Bill Self spoke briefly on the issue and told Newell that the play didn't bother him at all. However, Self said Enaruna was too casual, which you could expect with the 55-point lead during the final seconds. The last thing on any of the players' minds was a last second dunk after a dominating win.
Despite everyone unaware of the reasoning behind Papas' actions, we can assume the frustration of a blowout loss played a factor into the problematic series of events during the final seconds of the game.
As both teams continue on with their seasons, it can be concluded that the antics of Papas won't stick in the memory of either side long at all.
Kansas will jump back in action today as it hosts East Tennessee State. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.