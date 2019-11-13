Column
Just like any other season, our Kansas men's basketball AP poll ranking is sure to vary as much as our waistlines will over Thanksgiving break.
In the second official week of KU hoops, the Jayhawks slipped two spots to No. 5 in AP’s latest poll.
The No. 1 spot, formerly held by Kentucky, is now up for grabs after its stunning loss to unranked Evansville.
Amid a tough blue-blood loss to Duke on Nov. 5 in the Champions Classic, a scrappy first half struggle against UNC Greensboro, and losing Jalen Wilson to a broken ankle, Kansas' dip in the polls should not come as a shock to fans.
The 28-turnover catastrophe against Duke caused fans to turn off their televisions frustrated and disappointed. Then, when Kansas continued to show difficulty while brawling it out against the unranked Greensboro Spartans, it seemed that they were unable to get their heads in the game.
Understandably, this turn of events has provoked fans to question the future of the season and if the Jayhawks were even worthy of the brief appearance in the top three.
However, fans should not get too discouraged, since starting off the second week of college hoops ranked outside of the top three is not uncharted territory for the Jayhawks.
In fact, in the 2007-08 championship season, Kansas was ranked at fourth during the first month of the season. The 2011-12 runner-up championship team started off ranked at No. 13.
So, should we let these early season rankings worry us?
The short answer? No.
The Jayhawks have never had a history of playing well with the “No. 1” target on their backs. Just look at how last year’s season ended.
Before Big 12 conference play comes around, it is hard to measure the real weight of these standings. Kansas is still a stand out in the Big 12 conference, with the closest Big 12 contender in the AP poll being Texas Tech at No. 11.
With around 28 games left in the season, the Jayhawks’ journey is just beginning. It will be interesting to see where it takes us.