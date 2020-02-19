Column
Each year in college men's basketball there are top title contenders that get national attention heading into the NCAA tournament.
But in the tournament, upsets are bound to happen, and title contenders will fall. Here are some bubble teams to look out for in the tournament and down the stretch.
Florida (17-9, 9-4 SEC)
The Gators were highly ranked at the beginning of the season at No. 6 but struggled in non-conference play. As of late, Florida has won three games in a row and is playing some of its best basketball all season.
Senior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. and sophomore forward Keyontae Johnson have been huge pieces for Florida, averaging in the top two for the team in both points and rebounds. Blackshear, at 13.7 points, per game gives the Gators the critical, senior leadership needed for a deep run in March.
With two games left against Kentucky, the Gators have a chance to further boost their resume come tournament time. As of now, Bracketology host Joe Lunardi has them slated in as a No. 9 seed, so look for the Gators to upset some high-seeded teams.
Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7 Big 12)
Recently, Oklahoma competed with the best team in the country, Baylor, right down to the end. They came up short losing 65-54, but it was a valiant effort and showed the Sooners can compete with anyone.
The catalyst for Oklahoma has been senior forward Kristian Doolittle, who leads the team with 15.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Oklahoma also had a great win over No. 17 West Virginia at home.
Michigan (16-9, 7-7 Big 10)
The Wolverines have been one of the streakiest teams in college basketball this season, but they have finally found their footing with the return of junior forward Isaiah Livers.
Along with Livers, Michigan has maybe one of the best senior leaders in college basketball with Zavier Simpson. Simpson leads the NCAA with 8.2 assists per game. Simpson, paired with a quality big man like senior Jon Teske and the outside shooting of Livers and junior Eli Brooks, makes Michigan a dangerous team.
So far this year, Michigan has won against tournament teams: Gonzaga, Creighton, Michigan State and Rutgers.
Cincinnati (17-8, 10-3 AAC)
The Bearcats have had some impressive seasons the past few years, but this year's team finds itself out of the AP Top 25 and on the bubble for the tournament.
Guard play, led by senior Jarron Cumberland at 15 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, is a strength of the Bearcats. Junior Keith Williams has been impressive this season as well.
Right now, Cincinnati is slated to be a No. 11 seed by Lunardi. Its high-powered offense and lockdown interior defense could be a hard matchup for some teams, which puts Cincinnati as one of the underrated teams to look out for.