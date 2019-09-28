FORT WORTH, Texas — The last time Kansas football stepped foot inside Amon G. Carter Stadium, it was humiliated on the national stage by the then-fourth-ranked team in the nation. On Saturday, it was not a matter if the Jayhawks had progressed since then, but rather which loss endured the bigger gut-punch?
As sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. was wrestled down at the Kansas 42-yard line, concluding the first half of play in Forth Worth, both teams trotted their way back to the locker room. Heading off in opposite directions, the TCU players looked refreshed and energized by their dominant performance in the first two quarters, in which they out-gained Kansas 351 to 49. For the Jayhawks, the image was different. Dragging toward the tunnel, the team looked exhausted and embarrassed with just about every aspect of the game.
For the first time this season, Kansas would not have an opportunity to win the game out of the break. Trailing 38-0, the last six quarters on the road against the Horned Frogs’ depicted video-game-esque numbers on rookie difficulty.
Combining the loss in 2017 and Saturday’s first half, the Jayhawks had been outscored 81-0 and out-gained 826 to 70. The Horned Frogs also had 40 first downs compared to Kansas’ six. Riding high on the positive note of last weekend in which the home crowd gave them a standing ovation in a hard-fought loss to West Virginia, Saturday’s catastrophe felt like two, or even three, steps backward in the program's plan of rebuilding.
Realistically, a drastic improvement wasn’t planned to happen overnight, and coach Les Miles reiterated that change is going to happen.
"This thing is not built in a day," Miles said.
However, competitiveness in both the non-conference and Big 12 play needed to be step one. Up until today, that goal, for the most part, had been a checkmark on the list. Though a beatdown of this magnitude shakes confidence no matter who the player or coach is, it should be noted that the Jayhawks were missing their top contributors on both sides of the ball.
Before the game, junior linebacker Dru Prox was ruled out with an injury he suffered in the West Virginia loss last weekend. In his place, freshman linebacker Gavin Potter made his first career start. He tallied nine solo tackles and two assisted. When asked about the freshman's performance, Miles said he believes Potter will be around for a long time.
"He's going to be a big part of the future in my mind," Miles said. "He made some mistakes, but that's going to happen when you're a freshman.
Soon after, the team’s leading rusher in senior running back Khalil Herbert was labeled inactive due to personal reasons. Miles seemed to direct the attention away from the matter when asked of the reasoning.
"I don't know exactly what caused his issues," Miles said. "I really just want to speak and talk about the guys that are here that played that game."
Senior quarterback Carter Stanley was a bit shaken up on the topic as well. The Florida-native and Herbert have played together at Kansas since 2016.
"It was tough," Stanley said on Herbert not playing today. "[Herbert] is a good friend of mine and a great football player. I don't know too much about it. It just seems like a personal deal."
In the closing seconds of the game, Miles burned his final two timeouts in hopes of getting the ball back. In its response, TCU decided to run a no-huddle offense up 45-14. Electing to snap the ball with six seconds left, junior quarterback Mike Collins punched it in from 11-yards out as time expired. Raising a few eyebrows, the Horned Frogs poured salt in Kansas' wound. Usually a play that sparks controversy, Kansas senior safety Bryce Torneden summed it up as it just being a part of the game.
"I don't have a take on it," Torneden said on the play. "Football is football."
The loss drops the Jayhawks to 2-3 and 0-2 in conference play. Next week, they will welcome senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners to Lawrence. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.