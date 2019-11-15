Monmouth redshirt senior forward Mustapha Traore pivoted in the lane and stretched his right arm high above his head to float the ball just over the hands of Kansas senior center Udoka Azubuike.
The ball crawled over the front of the rim and swirled through the basket. The Monmouth bench erupted in response to the impressive post move countering the Kansas seven-footer.
The Hawks trotted back on defense as they had recorded their first field goal on the evening.
That bucket, however, came at the 10:28 mark of the first half — nearly a quarter of the way through regulation.
By then, the Jayhawks had opened up a 26-6 lead on visitors from West Long Branch, New Jersey.
"When you jump at 20-2, everybody gets comfortable," Monmouth coach King Rice said about Kansas' hot start. "It felt like all of the [shots] went down tonight. If [Kansas] shoots it like that, they're going to be hard to beat."
Coming into Friday evening, the odds were stacked heavily against Monmouth. Facing off with the No. 5 team in the country, who hadn't lost a conference home game in 705 days, the Hawks were presumed to be added to the long list of opponents that leave Lawrence without victory.
But it wasn't the outcome or individual performances that headlined the story of Kansas' 112-57 win over Monmouth. Instead, it was something that has alluded the Jayhawks for the better part of two seasons — a fast start.
"Everything kind of flows after," sophomore forward David McCormack, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, said on quick starts for the offense. "It makes everything easier as far as moving the ball, passing, and defense. Everything becomes easier once we get in a flow."
In Kansas' first two games of the 2019-20 season, the Jayhawks had outscored their opponents 66-65 in the first half. However, that margin would be drastically altered following the first 10 minutes of Friday's affair.
"I thought we were turned up," coach Self said on his team's play in the first half. "I thought we defended pretty well. You make shots, the ball moved, and you played the right way for the most part."
Kansas opened up the contest on a 9-0 run with sophomore guard Devon Dotson and Azubuike providing the bulk of the scoring. In that span, the Jayhawks forced four Monmouth turnovers.
Before the Hawks picked up their first field goal of the game, they opened the night 0-10 from the field with six turnovers. From those turnovers, Kansas tallied 12 points.
When the final buzzer sounded and the dust settled, the Jayhawks' aggressive mentality in the early-going resulted in a 55-point drubbing and earned them their second win of the season 112-57.
"It starts with the defense," senior guard Isaiah Moss, who tallied a team-high 21 points, said. "Then we just let the game come to us offensively."
Up next, the Jayhawks will host East Tennessee State Tuesday. The Buccaneers have started the season 3-0 and most recently bested Winthrop 61-58. Tipoff Tuesday is slated for 7 p.m.