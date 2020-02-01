Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji approached the free throw line with the weight of 16,300 on his shoulders. Two makes and Kansas men's basketball would hold a three-point lead on the final possession. A miss on the front-end of a 1-and-1 would give Texas Tech the ball with 14 seconds and an opportunity to take the lead on any shot.
Agbaji bent at the knees and fired.
Swish. 77-75.
The Allen Fieldhouse crowd exhaled with relief.
He approached the line again, dribbled a few times and floated the ball toward the rim.
Swish. 78-75.
Despite free throws noted as one of the Jayhawks' glaring weaknesses - ranking sixth in the Big 12 at 66.3% coming in, Agbaji calmy nailed the freebies and gave Kansas cushion in fending off the Red Raiders' furious comeback.
After Agbaji knocked home the second free throw, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard burned a timeout to draw up a play to send the game into overtime, or bring it back to a one-point game with a quick two-pointer.
However, Beard's play wouldn't do either.
As Texas Tech freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey dribbled down the floor, it became apparent the goal was to try for the quick two-pointer. Taking on junior guard Marcus Garrett, Ramsey attempted to initiate contact on a driving layup.
Beard said that was the play {Texas Tech} wanted following the timeout.
"You still have enough time there to take the {two-pointer} and maybe get the quick foul," Beard said. We're prepared for these moments."
Garrett, highly touted as Kansas top defender, denied Ramsey at the goal and sent the ball sailing out of bounds.
Six seconds left.
"I was trying to stay in front of {Ramsey} and make him take a contested shot," Garrett said. "I was able to get my hand on the ball once {Ramsey} went up."
On if Kansas thought of fouling up three points, coach Bill Self said there was too much time left on the clock.
"I wasn't going to tell the guys to play defense for nine seconds and then foul," Self said. "That's not what we practiced."
Texas Tech came into Saturday as the conference's top free throw shooting team at 76.6%.
At this point in the game, it appeared there was one option left for the Texas Tech offense. With six seconds remaining, the Red Raiders had more than enough time for a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime. But this wasn't the goal Ramsey had in mind.
Ramsey, who had previously drained 5-of-8 threes on the afternoon, caught the inbounds pass on the wing. With Garrett defending him, Ramsey drove into the lane. Like he'd done the possession before, Ramsey tried to force the layup and draw the foul. His attempt, however, would come up short as the ball missed everything and ricocheted into the arms of Agbaji, who dribbled out the clock.
Beard didn't blame Ramsey for trying the layup instead of shooting a 3-pointer.
"I thought {Ramsey} made the right play late," Beard said. "You're not always going to make the play but you make the right play. More times than not, things will go your way."
This time, it favored the Jayhawks.
Next up, No. 3 Kansas will host Texas Monday night. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. on ESPN.