Five-star guard in the class of 2020, Bryce Thompson, has committed to the University of Kansas’ men’s basketball program.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native is ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect and the No.7 guard, per Rivals. Last Friday, Thompson took his final visit, as he was in attendance for the Jayhawks’ game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.
Thompson’s decision falls in the line of his father’s footsteps. His dad, Rod, played under coach Bill Self in his final season at University of Tulsa from 1997-98. In a story from the Tulsa World, Thompson said he first met Self in the third grade.
“My first memory with coach Bill Self was in the Union High School gym when I was [a third-grader],” Thompson said. “Kansas was in Tulsa for a postseason game, and I got to take a picture with him. That was my first time to meet coach Self in person. It’s crazy how it’s all come back full circle, and now I’m about to sign with Kansas.”
The combo guard attributed sitting down with Self and discussing his fit in the program as one of the main factors that led to his decision.
“While recruiting me, coach Self showed me the whole blueprint of where I could fit in,” Thompson said via the Tulsa World. “He showed clips of their style of play and clips of my style then explained how my game fit. He talked about the strength of their schedule. Kansas played Duke last week at The Garden. I'd love to display my talents on a stage that large.”