For its final road game of the 2019 season, Kansas football will travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on No. 22 Iowa State. The Cyclones come in at 6-4 after recently snapping a brief two-game losing skid against Texas, 23-21. The Jayhawks have lost two straight by an average of 23 points. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Iowa State Cyclones: 6-4, Big 12 (4-3)
Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy - ★ ★ ★ ★
Leading the conference in passing yards per game with an average of 320.3, Purdy has molded into one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 in his second year at Iowa State. Accumulating 3,208 yards with 22 touchdowns through 10 games, the Gilbert, Arizona, product ranks 33rd in the nation in quarterback rating at 71.3.
Senior wide receiver Deshaunte Jones- ★ ★ ★
The top target for Purdy, Jones has collected 748 yards and two touchdowns on 63 catches this season. His totals rank him third in receptions per game with 6.3 and fifth in receiving yards per game with 74.8 in the conference. At home in 2019, Jones has hauled in 45 of his 63 catches and tallied 602 yards.
Senior linebacker Marcel Spears Jr.- ★ ★
First on the Cyclones in tackles with 74, the senior from Olathe, Kansas, will surely be looking forward to a matchup with the school from his home state. In his last four games, Spears has recorded 30 tackles and one sack for an average of 7.5 tackles in that span. He is 35 tackles shy of breaking his career-high of 107 tackles set in 2017.
Kansas Jayhawks: 3-7, Big 12 (1-6)
Senior safety Mike Lee - ★ ★ ★ ★
The hard-hitting safety, Lee, is currently Kansas' second leading tackler with 56 total. He is the only player to force more than one fumble on the team. In last week’s loss to the Oklahoma State, the Louisiana native was a bright spot for the Jayhawks, as he recorded 9 tackles - all of which were solo - and forced a fumble.
Senior quarterback Carter Stanley - ★ ★ ★
Last week, Stanley was benched after a rough first half, but eventually returned and threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Kansas. The last two games have been rough for the Texas native, as he has thrown for a combined two touchdowns and three interceptions. Against the Cyclones, he will be forced to make plays given how well Iowa State has defended the run this year.
Senior safety DeAnte Ford - ★ ★
Playing in a secondary that’s been riddled with injuries, the senior has done a nice job filling in. When senior safety Bryce Torneden was ejected against Texas Tech, Ford tallied a career-high in tackles with six. With senior safety McCullough out for the year, he and redshirt sophomore Davon Ferguson will likely split playing time.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Iowa State 38, Kansas 17
Jack Johnson: Iowa State 45, Kansas 20