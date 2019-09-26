Coming off a loss last weekend against West Virginia, Kansas football will look to get back on the right track Saturday at TCU. The Horned Frogs are fresh off their first loss of the season to SMU by a score of 41-38. In the previous matchup between Kansas and TCU, it was the Jayhawks pulling off the upset in Lawrence, 27-26, for their first win over TCU since its induction into the conference. According to Odds Shark, Kansas is listed as a 16-point underdog on the road. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
TCU Horned Frogs: 2-1, Big 12 (0-0)
Senior running back Darius Anderson - ★ ★ ★ ★
Leading the team with 371 rushing yards on 41 carries, Anderson has picked up a staggering nine yards per carry through three games. Last week in the loss to SMU, the Texas native collected two touchdowns on 161 rushing yards. Allowing 192 yards on the ground to West Virginia last Saturday, the Kansas front line will be charged in limiting the production of Anderson.
Junior linebacker Garret Wallow - ★ ★ ★
As the Big 12’s leading tackler with 42 total, Wallow has been highly active for TCU defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow. Only ranked a three-star coming out of the state of Louisiana, the junior played in all 14 games his freshman season and made seven starts in 2018. In last year’s upset to Kansas, Wallow recorded one tackle for a loss.
Senior wide receiver TreVontae Hights - ★ ★
With the Horned Frogs ranking ninth in the conference in passing offense, Hights isn’t always noticeable in the offensive output. However, the 6’3 wideout recorded eight catches for 108 yards in the season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Despite not tallying a catch since Week 1, Hights leads the team in receiving.
Kansas Jayhawks: 2-2, (0-1)
Senior left tackle Hakeem Adeniji - ★ ★ ★ ★
The two-time All-Big 12 selection, Adeniji, is the leader of Kansas’ offensive line. Against the Mountaineers, the Jayhawks usually stellar rushing attack was largely ineffective. Originally from Garland, Texas, Adeniji will be playing about one hour from where he grew up. Kansas’ run game versus TCU could very well come down to who wins the battle of the trenches, and Adeniji may be a difference maker.
Senior safety Jeremiah McCullough - ★ ★ ★
Kansas hasn’t forced a turnover since its first game of the season. McCullough is one of only two Kansas players to catch an interception this season. Last season, the Jayhawks were able to best TCU 27-26 largely because they were able to force two turnovers. McCullough and the Kansas secondary will have a chance to make plays in Fort Worth with TCU starting a freshman quarterback.
Freshman linebacker Gavin Potter - ★ ★
Coming in as a highly-touted prospect, Potter has seen little playing time in Kansas’ first four games. However, with junior linebacker Dru Prox battling an injury, Potter could play a larger role than weeks past. This week, Potter and the other defenders in Kansas’ front seven will have a difficult task dealing with Darius Anderson, Sewo Olonilua and the Horned Frogs’ prolific ground game.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 23, TCU 27
Jack Johnson: Kansas 20, TCU 30