Coming off the bye week, Kansas football travels south for a battle with the Texas Longhorns. With both squads entering off a loss to Oklahoma, the conference foes will attempt to jump back in the win column Saturday.
Last season, the Longhorns snuck out of Lawrence with a 24-17 win on the last regular season game of the year. The Jayhawks trailed 21-0 in the fourth quarter before rattling off 17 points in the final 15 minutes. This season, Kansas opens as a 21.5 point underdog on the road.
The Jayhawks have never won in Austin. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks: 2-4, (0-3)
Senior safety Bryce Torneden - ★ ★ ★ ★
With 43 total tackles on the season so far, the Lawrence native is currently Kansas’ leading tackler. Torneden starts at strong safety for the Jayhawks and will be one of the main pieces in charge of slowing down the Longhorns’ offense that currently ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring (39.3 points per game).
With junior linebacker Dru Prox out, look for Torneden to put up big tackling numbers once again.
Senior wide receiver Daylon Charlot - ★ ★ ★
If the Jayhawks want to make it out of Austin with a win, they will have to attack the Longhorns' weakest spot: the secondary. Texas currently ranks dead last in the Big 12 in pass defense. Last time out against Oklahoma, Charlot only had two catches, but one of them was an incredible contested touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone.
Last season against Texas, Charlot led the team in receiving with three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Junior kicker Liam Jones - ★ ★
Despite being heavily favored in every meeting, Texas has played Kansas close ever since its 24-21 overtime loss in 2016. When games are close, it is extremely important Kansas converts on all scoring opportunities.
To this point, the Jayhawks haven’t been great at this. This season, Jones has made four of six field goal attempts and two extra point attempts this season.
Texas Longhorns: 4-2, (2-1)
Junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger - ★ ★ ★ ★
Throwing for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns through six games, the junior from Austin ranks third in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (273.6 yards per game). Last week against Oklahoma, Ehlinger completed 26 of 38 passes for 210 yards. Despite failing to throw for a touchdown for the first time all season, he did rush for two scores.
Senior wide receiver Devin Duvernay - ★ ★ ★
Leading the Longhorns in receiving yards with 517, Duvernay averages 9.8 yards per catch on a conference-best 8.8 receptions per game. In a 45-38 loss to LSU earlier this season, the Sachse, Texas, native hauled in 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. The senior wideout has at least six receptions in every game this season and has totaled two 100-plus yard performances so far in 2019.
Sophomore linebacker Joseph Ossai - ★ ★ ★
Ossai has become increasingly active in his second year at Texas, as he's already surpassed his 2018 totals in tackles, sacks, forced fumbles and interceptions. Over the last three games, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound linebacker has recorded 24 tackles and forced one fumble.
With the Longhorns ranking dead last in the conference for total defense, allowing 453.3 yards per game, Ossai will be charged in limiting the attack of senior quarterback Carter Stanley and sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Texas 40, Kansas 30
Jack Johnson: Texas 38, Kansas 24