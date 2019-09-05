On the heels of its first victory of the season, Kansas will face off against Coastal Carolina for the first ever meeting between the two. For the Chanticleers, they will look to rebound following their 30-23 loss to Eastern Michigan last week. Turning the ball over four times in the game, all via the interception, Coastal Carolina will have its hands full with a Jayhawk secondary that picked Indiana State twice last week. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: 0-1, Sun Belt (0-0)

Junior running back CJ Marable - ★ ★ ★ ★

In last weeks’ loss to Eastern Michigan, Marable was atop the leaderboards in both rushing and receiving yards. Gaining 49 yards on 18 carries and snagging seven catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, the Georgia native presents himself as the top offensive weapon for the Chanticleers. Allowing 146 yards rushing against Indiana State, the Kansas front seven will be charged in limiting Marable out of the backfield.

Sophomore wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh - ★ ★ ★

Right behind Marable in the box score for receiving was Heiligh. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, the wideout was the next most active player through the air for Coastal Carolina. Hauling in six catches for 76 yards, an average of 12.6 per reception, Heiligh is a deep threat the Jayhawks will need to keep in check on Saturday.

Sophomore kicker Massimo Biscardi - ★ ★

Praised for his consistency by Kansas coach Les Miles, Biscardi was busy on special teams against Eastern Michigan. Tallying four attempts on the day while connecting on three of them, Biscardi contributed his share in the loss. Of his three makes, his long was from 53. However, the one miss came from 26 yards out.

Kansas Jayhawks: 1-0, Big 12 (0-0)

'Step by step': KU football looks to game two with Miles, return of Pooka Williams Jr Still a few days out from game two, Kansas football will have ample time to continue their preparation for Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. - ★ ★ ★ ★

In his freshman season, Williams finished as the third-leading rusher in the Big 12 recording more than 1,100 yards with a stupendous 7.0 yards per carry. Coming off of his one-game suspension, Williams is a threat to score every time he touches the football. It will be interesting to see how the Jayhawks utilize Williams alongside their other playmakers. Miles said he plans to play Williams “without limitations.”

Senior linebacker Azur Kamara - ★ ★ ★

Kamara is one of the few returning starters on the Jayhawks front seven from 2018. Last week, he recorded his first sack and two tackles, but Kansas’ pass rush was largely ineffective. If Kamara and the Jayhawks front seven can generate pressure, sophomore quarterback Fred Glass is prone to turning over the ball.

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley - ★ ★

After an off-season of competing with junior Thomas MacVittie, Stanley is now the starting quarterback for Kansas. In his season debut, Stanley completed 20/29 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception, despite getting away with several risky throws. One of Kansas’ keys to walking away with a victory Saturday will fall on Stanley’s ability to manage the offense while keeping the ball out of harm's way.

Beat Writer Predictions:

Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 35, Coastal Carolina 17

Jack Johnson: Kansas 28, Coastal Carolina 20