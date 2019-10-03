Kansas football hasn't beaten Oklahoma since 1997, and the prediction for Saturday's game doesn’t look like the 14-game losing streak is going to be snapped any time soon. Listed as a 33.8-point underdog at home, the Jayhawks will be tasked in keeping Heisman hopeful senior quarterback Jalen Hurts in check. Oklahoma has won its first four games while Kansas is on a two-game losing skid. The game will be televised on ABC with kickoff slated for 11 a.m.
Oklahoma Sooners: 4-0, Big 12 (1-0)
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback and successor to former Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Hurts is a one of the frontrunners to win the Heisman trophy this year. While it is early in the season, he has already passed for 1,295 yards and 12 touchdowns with only one interception. He is also one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country as he’s rushed for 443 yards and five touchdowns. Hurts is probably the best quarterback the Jayhawks will face this season.
Junior running back Trey Sermon - ★ ★ ★ ★
Sermon, Oklahoma’s leading back, is one of three running backs the Sooners have that are averaging more than eight yards per carry with 34 rush attempts. Coming in at 6-feet, 216 pounds, Sermon is a combination of speed and power that can be tough to stop. If Kansas allows Oklahoma’s stable of backs to run for over 300 yards like it did against TCU, this game could get ugly.
Senior cornerback Parnell Motley - ★ ★ ★
The lone senior starter in Oklahoma’s young secondary, Motley, who is tied for third in the Big 12 for breaking up five passes this season, is the best defensive back the Sooners have. A season ago, he led his team in interceptions with three. After giving up 252 rushing yards to Kansas’ sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. in last year’s contest, Oklahoma will likely try and force Kansas to pass the ball. The amount of success the Jayhawks’ offense has through the air could determine how competitive this game is.
Kansas Jayhawks: 2-3, Big 12 (0-2)
Senior safety Mike Lee - ★ ★ ★ ★
Totaling six tackles at TCU, the hard-hitting safety will have the chance to be a difference-maker on Saturday. Anchoring the back-end of the seventh-ranked pass defense in the Big 12, Lee and his fellow members in the secondary will have to force a handful of turnovers to halt the Oklahoma offense. The Jayhawks’ haven’t come away with a turnover since the season opener against Indiana State.
Senior defensive end Darrius Moragne - ★ ★ ★
The 6-foot-7 defensive end from Holland, Michigan, is currently ranked ninth in the conference with 2.5 sacks through five games. Last weekend against the Horned Frogs, Moragne had the first quarterback hurry of his Kansas career and was credited with five total tackles. Without a sack since week two versus Coastal Carolina, the senior will look to cause chaos in the backfield and make Hurts uncomfortable.
Freshman running back Velton Gardner - ★ ★
Recording his first career touchdown on a 45-yard rush in the 51-14 loss to TCU, Gardner will likely see a boost in playing time with the absence of senior running back Khalil Herbert and junior running back Dom Williams. Rated a three-star recruit out of Dallas, Texas, the 5-foot-9 halfback not only shined on the football field but also lettered in track and field in high school. Splitting carries with Williams for the foreseeable future, Gardner will attempt to run free against the fifth-best rushing defense in the Big 12.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 23, Oklahoma 45
Jack Johnson: Kansas 17, Oklahoma 48