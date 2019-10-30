For the 117th annual Sunflower Showdown, Kansas will be looking to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Kansas State Wildcats in Lawrence Saturday. Both programs will be entering on a high with K-State knocking off then-no. 5 Oklahoma and the Jayhawks taking down Texas Tech for their first conference victory in 2019 under Les Miles. According to OddShark, the Wildcats are currently an 11.4-point favorite. Kickoff this weekend is set for 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
Kansas State Wildcats: 5-2, Big 12 (2-2)
Junior quarterback Skylar Thompson- ★ ★ ★ ★
Totaling 14 total touchdowns in 2019, Thompson’s dual-threat ability has given opposing defenses fits when trying to contain him. In the Wildcats’ stunning victory over then-no.5 Oklahoma, the Independence, Missouri product rushed for four touchdowns and completed 18 of 28 passes for 213 yards.
Senior running back James Gilbert- ★ ★ ★
A graduate transfer from Ball State, Gilbert has averaged 5.6 yards per carry in 100 attempts through seven games at K-State. In the win Saturday, Gilbert tallied his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season with 105 yards on 13 attempts. He was just 10 yards shy of his season-high of 115, which came against Nicholls State in week one.
Senior defensive back Denzel Goolsby- ★ ★
The senior from Wichita has seen tons of action in the secondary over the past two weeks. Combining the performances against TCU and Oklahoma, Goolsby recorded 11 solo tackles for the Wildcats. Last season in Manhattan, Goolsby notched three tackles in the 21-17 win over Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks: 3-5, Big 12 (1-4)
Junior wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. - ★ ★ ★ ★
A junior from Los Angeles, Robinson is one of the hottest receivers in the country right now as he now has two receiving touchdowns in each of Kansas’ last three games. He now faces a very disciplined K-State pass defense that now sits atop the Big 12 in passing yards allowed per game.
Senior tight end James Sosinski - ★ ★ ★
The dual-sport athlete, Sosinski, had a great start to the year but has been quiet since, only managing two receptions for 11 yards in the last three games combined. The senior from Chandler, Arizona, will have an opportunity to break out against a K-State team that more than likely isn’t going to be keying on him as much as the other weapons around him.
Freshman linebacker Gavin Potter - ★ ★
After a rough first start against TCU, Potter has been quietly improving every week since replacing the injured junior linebacker Dru Prox. Last week against Texas Tech, he totaled seven tackles (six solo, one assist) and recorded the first pass deflection of his career. Potter will have to step up this week going against the Wildcats’ ball control, power run offense that leads the Big 12 in time of possession.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jack Johnson: Kansas State 27, Kansas 26
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas State 24, Kansas 26