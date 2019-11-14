After concluding its final bye week of the 2019 season, Kansas football will take its first trip to Oklahoma this season Saturday. Waiting for them is No. 22 Oklahoma State — the top rushing team in the conference. The Jayhawks are listed as a 17.5-point underdog, according to Oddshark. Kickoff this weekend is set for 11 a.m.
Oklahoma State Cowboys: 6-3, Big 12 (3-3)
Sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
The sophomore back currently leads the nation in total rushing yards and yards per game. Containing him is something few teams have been able to do this season. Coming off a game in which the Jayhawks allowed 342 rushing yards to Kansas State, the Alabama native will almost certainly have a big day against Kansas.
Senior cornerback A.J. Green - ★ ★ ★ ★
Oklahoma State’s defense ranks second in the conference in opponent third down percentage since beginning conference play, and Green is a big reason why. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Green is a unique combination of length and athleticism. Junior receiver Andrew Parchment said at Tuesday’s media available that his matchup with the 2018 second-team All-Big 12 coach’s selection is one he’s been eyeing “since January.”
Freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders - ★ ★ ★
It’s been an up and down freshman campaign for the Denton, Texas, native. This season, he's totaled 1,897 passing yards and 15 touchdowns but has thrown 11 interceptions. The Cowboys are at their best when Sanders doesn’t have to throw much, as they are 0-3 in games where he has more than 25 pass attempts.
Kansas Jayhawks: 3-6, Big 12 (1-5)
Junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment - ★ ★ ★ ★
Leading the team with 663 yards on 47 receptions, Parchment has flourished in his first season in Lawrence. Over the course of nine games this season, the wideout has collected four 100+ yard receiving performances and is tied for second on the team with junior wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. with six touchdowns. The junior also ranks fifth in the Big 12 in receiving yards per game with 73.7.
Redshirt sophomore safety Davon Ferguson - ★ ★ ★
After stepping in for the injured senior safety Jeremiah McCullough, Ferguson has started the last two games in the Kansas secondary. The Baltimore native has tallied 15 tackles and forced one fumble in both of his starts combined. Now that McCullough has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Ferguson will have an extended look during the final three games of the season.
Junior tight end Jack Luavasa - ★ ★
One of two tight ends taking snaps on the Kansas roster, Luavasa has hauled in four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown this year. His lone score came against Boston College on a 19-yard pass from senior quarterback Carter Stanley. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound target has started five of the nine games this season.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Oklahoma State 38, Kansas 28
Jack Johnson: Oklahoma State 45, Kansas 31