Texas Tech Red Raiders: 3-4, Big 12 (1-3)
Senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III - ★ ★ ★ ★
One of the peskiest pass defenders in the conference, Coleman currently leads the Big 12 in interceptions by a wide margin with six. The Louisiana native was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award earlier this week and has had multiple interceptions in two games against power five opponents Arizona and Oklahoma State. Coleman will be in charge of stopping a Kansas passing attack that is coming off a 310-yard, four-touchdown game against Texas.
Junior quarterback Jett Duffey - ★ ★ ★
Since Texas Tech lost sophomore starting quarterback Alan Bowman to injury, Duffey has done a solid job filling his shoes. He has thrown for 1,149 yards, six touchdowns and only two interceptions with a 68.6 completion percentage this season. Stopping Texas Tech’s passing attack should be top priority for Kansas as the Red Raiders currently rank third in the Big 12 in passing yards per game.
Sophomore running back Ta'Zhawn Henry- ★ ★
Henry is one of several running backs in the Red Raiders' backfield rotation. He has rushed for 226 yards this season and has 17 catches for an additional 107 yards. Last week at Iowa State, Henry fumbled, but luckily for him, the Red Raiders were able to recover. Look for Kansas to attack the ball when Henry enters the game.
Kansas Jayhawks: 2-5, Big 12 (0-4)
Senior quarterback Carter Stanley- ★ ★ ★ ★
The senior from Vero Beach, Florida, showcased one of the best performances of his collegiate career against Texas last Saturday. Throwing for 310 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, Stanley moved up to seventh in the conference in total offense. He's totaled 16 touchdowns and 1,485 passing yards in 2019 so far — no Kansas quarterback has thrown more than 20 touchdowns and 2,000 passing yards since Todd Reesing in 2009.
Senior linebacker Azur Kamara- ★ ★ ★
Tied for third in the Big 12 in sacks with four, the 6-foot-4 Kamara tallied a career-high seven tackles against Texas. Collecting 1.5 tackles for a loss in that game, the Glendale, Arizona, native also notched a season and career-high with one quarterback hurry. Kamara has contributed to a sack in five of the Jayhawks’ seven games thus far in 2019.
Sophomore wide receiver Takulve Williams - ★ ★
On his first catch of the season, the sophomore wideout picked up the first receiving touchdown of his career. Popping open on a slant route over the middle, Stanley hit Williams in stride from seven yards out to give Kansas its first lead in Austin, Texas, since 1997. After redshirting his freshman season in 2017, Williams played in 10 games last year. He hauled in five receptions for 39 yards with a season-long of 15 yards against Central Michigan.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Texas Tech 31, Kansas 34
Jack Johnson: Texas Tech 30, Kansas 27