Feb. 5, 2020, is the day everyone is waiting for: Signing day. However, the early December signing period is quickly approaching for Kansas football as it looks to fill some key holes in its roster.
On Sunday, Karon Prunty, a two-star cornerback from Portsmouth, Virginia, announced his commitment to Kansas football. Prunty marks the 25th recruit to commit to Kansas for the upcoming 2020 season.
#RockChalk @CoachLesMiles 💙 110% committed .. pic.twitter.com/grbgiau7lp— Karon prunty 9️⃣ (@iam_9k) December 8, 2019
This upcoming class could be a glimmer of hope for Kansas football. Last year, the Jayhawks quickly became one of the worst defenses in the country. The team will look to improve that with this year's class.
Kansas was not able to create the pressure that was needed for game changing plays that pivot games. This past season, Kansas' opponents converted 52.3% of their third downs largely due to the Jayhawks' inability to rush the passer.
While it is too early to tell whether the current verbal commits will be around for next season, the 2020 class is giving fans a chance to glimpse into the direction coach Les Miles is taking the program.
With the cap at 25 for the amount of players that Kansas can sign and add to the roster for next season, there are still possibilities for additions or subtractions before the 2020 roster becomes definite. If Kansas goes over the 25-man limit, the extras will grayshirt until spring 2021. So far, the list of recruits consists of all high school prospects.
Here are the Jayhawks' most notable recruits for next season.
Brennon Scott, OLB
The highest-ranked recruit thus far, according to Rivals, is outside linebacker Brennon Scott from Dallas. Scott had some high-profile offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Arizona and Arizona State. Scott recorded 87 total tackles, 15 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries during his time in high school.
Tristan Golightly, WR
A 6-foot-4, three-star wide receiver from Mesquite, Texas, Golightly will be a key asset in 2020. He had 1160 total receiving yards in his career at Poteet High School, along with 11 total touchdowns. Golightly will bolster an experienced receiving core, with junior receivers Andrew Parchment, Stephon Robinson Jr. and Kwamie Lassiter II all returning next season. Golightly had 17 offers from other schools, including ones from LSU, Houston and Iowa State.
JaCobee Bryant, CB
Bryant, rated three-stars from Evergreen, Alabama, had a total of 17 offers from various schools, including Tennessee, Indiana, and Ole Miss. Bryant recorded 13 interceptions and 385 yards from interceptions during his junior and sophomore years in high school. Bryant will fit nicely with the collection of cornerbacks that Kansas has collected thus far.