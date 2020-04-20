Former Kansas cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was named to the National Football League’s 2010s All-Decade Team last Monday. The All-Decade Team represents the top professional players from 2010-2019.
The 2010s All-Decade Team Secondary! pic.twitter.com/oqsE8TPaFt— NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2020
Harris played for the Jayhawks from the 2007-2010 seasons. He was selected to the team as a defensive back, along with former LSU Tiger, Tyrann Mathieu. Harris' career at Kansas was unforgettable, as he stacked his accomplishments up year by year.
.@ChrisHarrisJr reminding us how far he's come. 💯 pic.twitter.com/IZFhGbnygN— NFL (@NFL) April 9, 2020
At the brink of his college career in 2007, Harris was awarded the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press, and also earned Freshman All-American Honorable Mention by The Sporting News.
Harris got to experience two bowl games during his time as a Jayhawk — the 2008 Orange Bowl and 2008 Insight Bowl under former head coach Mark Mangino.
Harris is about to enter his 10th season in the NFL with the Chargers after a nine-year stint with the Denver Broncos.
Harris became a Super Bowl Champion with the Broncos in 2015, and in his nine seasons, he boasted 20 interceptions, 518 tackles and four touchdowns. The Oklahoma native has appeared in four Pro Bowls and received one first-team All-Pro recognition.
This brings the question, should Harris be a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
There were 52 total players selected to the All-Decade Team, and it was not divided into first-team or second-team classifications as it has been before. It is not certain that this would take away from Harris' chances or benefit him in the long run.
Despite his decorated NFL career, Harris said he doesn’t think he should be considered for the Hall yet.
“I think I probably need about, probably like, 15 more picks,” Harris told Mile High Sports last month. “Probably get about two more All-Pros, Pro Bowls, and I think I should be solidified from there.”
Harris said he feels he has about five more years playing professionally before he throws in the towel.