Former Kansas men's basketball player Marcus Morris will have his jersey retired Monday, Feb. 17 when the the Jayhawks host Iowa State, Assistant Athletics Director of Communications Chris Theisen confirmed to the Kansan.
Coach Bill Self told KU Athletics that he expected this to happen after Morris declared for the draft.
"We knew when [Morris] left school in 2011 that his jersey would be retired,” Self said. “When you say Marcus, you have to include his twin brother, Markieff, because they did everything together. It’s amazing to see the growth they had from when they got here."
During his three-year career at Kansas, Morris earned nine awards, including Big 12 Player of the Year and Consensus All-America second team in the 2010-11 season.
In 109 career games with the Jayhawks, Morris averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
Morris told KU Athletics that he's honored to have his name in the rafters.
"To have my jersey up there with other great players like Wilt [Chamberlain,] Danny [Manning,] and Paul [Pierce,] is an honor," Morris said. "I look forward to coming back to KU where I have so many great memories.”
Morris was drafted 14th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. He's played for five teams since and was most recently traded from the New York Knicks to the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 6.
The Philadelphia product is currently averaging a career-high in points (19.6) and 3-point percentage (43.9).
His No. 22 jersey will be the first retired at Kansas.