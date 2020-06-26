Former Kansas men’s basketball star Frank Mason III was named the 2019-20 NBA G League Most Valuable Player, the league announced Thursday. The honor was awarded to Mason after a vote by the league’s 28 head coaches and general managers.
MVP @FrankMason0 wasn't messing around this #NBAGLeague season 🤯 26.4 PPG | 42.5% 3PT | 5 APG more on the MVP: https://t.co/OVoNJPy4Pz pic.twitter.com/PoS1q2cbBy— NBA G League (@nbagleague) June 25, 2020
This past season, Mason averaged 26.4 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in the 23 games he played for the Wisconsin Herd, the G League team for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Herd went 18-5 in the games that Mason played in, and finished with a league-best 33-10 record.
Mason was also coached by former Kansas men’s basketball guard Chase Buford, who was a member of the 2008 NCAA national championship team.
In July 2019, Mason signed a two-way contract with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, playing in six games this past season. Mason averaged 8.8 minutes and 2.3 points per game, and is currently listed on the Bucks’ roster for the restart of the 2019-20 season in July.
Can’t say we’re surprised 😏 Big congrats, @FrankMason0! https://t.co/7wJymqmupC pic.twitter.com/PPrESBPcnA— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) June 25, 2020
During his time at Kansas, Mason was named the 2017 national player of the year, winning both the Naismith Award and the Associated Press Player of the Year award. Mason ended his career sixth on the Kansas all-time scoring list (1,885), sixth in assists (576), eighth in three-point field goals (185), 13th in steals (165) and tied for third in consecutive starts (110).