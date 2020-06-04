The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announced its list of 10 inductees for the class of 2020 in a news release Wednesday, which included former Kansas men's basketball forward Drew Gooden.
Out of the 10 athletes who will be inducted, Gooden was the lone Jayhawk selected in 2020. During Gooden's three seasons at Kansas (1999-2002), he was a two-time All-Big 12 selection (2001, 2002) and a consensus All-America First Team selection in 2002.
"He was a dominant player," Jordan Poland, president and CEO of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, told the Kansan. "Obviously you can tell that by the accolades that he garnered, especially in 2002, and [Gooden] really was a leader on some of the great KU teams of the late '90s and early 2000s."
This was Gooden's first year on the ballot. He was one of 53 candidates for induction — the highest total in the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame's 59-year history, Poland said.
During his time at Kansas, Gooden was a significant part of the 2001-02 team that went 16-0 in Big 12 play and reached the Final Four in the 2002 NCAA tournament.
In 2002, Gooden led Kansas in scoring with 19.8 points per game, 11.4 rebounds per game and 65 steals. Gooden also became the second player in Kansas men's basketball history to total at least 1,500 points, 900 rebounds, 100 blocks and 100 steals during his career.
After his time as a Jayhawk, Gooden was picked fourth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2002 NBA Draft. He played 14 seasons professionally with various teams including the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Grizzlies.
Gooden ended his NBA career with 8,653 points and 896 assists. His jersey was retired in Allen Fieldhouse in 2003 and he was inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame in the Booth Family Hall of Athletics.
Poland said he's proud of the talented group selected for 2020 — including Gooden and a trio of former Kansas State football players in Terence Newman, Darren Sproles and Jordy Nelson.
Even though he believes this year's class is impressive, Poland said this is business as usual and a testament to the athletes from the state of Kansas.
"We’ve been doing this at the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame for 59 years and it seems like every year when we have a class like this and people say, ‘Well, what are we going to do next year?’ Then next year rolls around and we have another great class," Poland said. "For me, this is just more of the same. The only thing that changes is the year number because every year we have a phenomenal group going in.”
The induction ceremony will be held at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane on Oct. 4.
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2020
- Kym Carter Begel, five-time NCAA track and field All-American and Olympic heptathlete from Wichita, Kansas
- Casey Blake, three-time Wichita State baseball All-American selection and 13-year MLB veteran
- Heather Leverington-Dotterer, five-time shotput national champion at Emporia State and seven-time All-American
- Steve Fritz, two-time Kansas State track and field All-American and Olympian decathlete
- Drew Gooden, Kansas men's basketball All-American and 14-year NBA veteran
- Adrian Griffin, two-time All-Big East men's basketball selection and nine-year NBA veteran from Wichita, Kansas
- Bill Morris, champion skeet shooter and 1964 Olympic bronze medalist from Russell, Kansas
- Jordy Nelson, Kansas State football All-American selection and 11-year NFL veteran
- Terence Newman, Kansas State football All-American selection and 15-year NFL veteran
- Darren Sproles, Kansas State football All-American selection and 14-year NFL veteran