Former Kansas golf star Gary Woodland finished tied for 62nd in the RBC Heritage this past weekend. This tournament proved to be a let-down for Woodland, as he was coming off a strong ninth place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 14.
Woodland shot 6-under for the tournament, after previously making the cut on Friday by shooting 5-under in the first two rounds. However, he shot even par on Saturday and one under on Sunday. The Topeka native shot 68, 69, 71 and 70 over the four-day span of the tournament.
The 2019 US Open Champion provided a great highlight moment in the final round with a par-five fifth hole, where Woodland chipped in for birdie from about 13 yards out. The putter was also working for Woodland as he did not miss any putts inside of 10 feet this past Sunday.
Webb Simpson won the RBC Heritage, finishing at 22-under.
The PGA Tour is one of the first professional sport leagues in the United States to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.
After nearly three months off, Woodland and the other PGA golfers got back to competitive play in Fort Worth, Texas, under the new regulations and protocols utilized to promote health and safety. Initial player, caddy, and official questionnaires, temperature checks and nasal/saliva testing were implemented.
Notable players like Brooks and Chase Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Webb Simpson, and Cameron Champ have all withdrawn from the Travelers Championship this week to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus.
The Traveler's Championship will take place June 25-28, where Woodland will look for a bounce-back performance.