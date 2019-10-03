In its sixth straight loss of the season, Kansas volleyball had little to keep its head held high. Despite the loss, freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon proved to be a bright light to keep the Jayhawks competitive against the Iowa State Cyclones Wednesday.
The most impressive part of the match came from Christon, a freshman from McKinney, Texas.
Christon totaled 14 kills in the game, a team-high for the Jayhawks.
Entering the game, Christon had only 17 kills on the entire season.
Her offensive spark could be what Kansas needs to keep itself competitive in games. The Jayhawks will be playing in rather winnable matches over the next few outings and if Christon can continue the uptake in kills, she could help lead Kansas to victories.
Christon has only played in 16 sets all season. Even with limited minutes, she has shown her potential.
Now with a dominant game under her belt, it wouldn't be surprising if coach Ray Bechard leaned on the freshman more in future games.
Two straight losses in the Big 12 is not an ideal way to start conference play, but there are positives to take away from the Iowa State game.
Kansas has struggled in the past getting to a quick start but the team found their footing right away. In the first set, the Jayhawks lost 23-25, but in total, there were 10 ties and six lead changes.
The Jayhawks had a hitting percentage of only .126. However, Kansas tallied 37 kills, only three fewer than the Cyclones.
The kill discrepancy between Kansas and its opponents this season has been an issue glooming over the Jayhawks.
Six straight losses are nothing to brag about, but Kansas had many bright spots in its game against Iowa State.
If Christon can become an offensive leader for the team, it could be the surge of energy the Jayhawks have craved all season.
Alongside Christon, if Kansas can get hot early in matches and continue to be competitive throughout matches, the Jayhawks could rattle off victories in the future.